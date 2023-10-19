Mastodon: How Heise integrates a federated social media service

Mastodon has been around for a few years, but the service received a lot of attention about a year ago when X (then Twitter) was handed over to Elon Musk. At the beginning of 2023, heise online also launched its own Mastodon instance and we began to integrate Mastodon as a service alongside all the other social media platforms. However, something is different about Mastodon: the service is federated and that required a few different solutions than previous, centralized services.

Hilko Holweg is a frontend developer at Heise Medien, where he is particularly fond of web performance. In addition to the front end, he is also interested in a lot more that has to do with technology. For example, he wrote an article for c’t about a digital assistant with offline speech recognition based on the Raspberry Pi.

Your own instance

We took our first steps with heise online accounts on other Mastodon instances. It soon became clear that we wanted to go “all in” and a separate instance was an option, simply because of the independence in the settings of the instance. So at the beginning of 2023 we launched social.heise.de – a public Mastodon instance that collects all heise accounts, but is not intended for open registration. Since then, various accounts have been set up there, some of which are filled by real people and others automatically. A lot of automation was also tried out and feedback from the community was responded to.

Share content

On our article pages (and various other places) we enable you to share the content with other people. With previous social media services there was simply a sharing URL that was always the same because they were centralized services. However, the concept could not be transferred to Mastodon because there are countless Mastodon instances and therefore various different URLs for sharing.

So we built the ability to specify the URL of the Mastodon instance on which you have the account you want to share the content with when sharing. After sharing for the first time, the browser also remembers this URL so that next time you don’t have to type anything, the field is already pre-filled. Technically, we rely on the dialog element for the modal dialog.

Embed Mastodon content

In order to easily integrate content from third-party providers, we published the “Embetty” project many years ago. This serves as a proxy and retrieves content from social media and video platforms in order to then make the content available from its own server. This means that users can see the content of this platform without having to pass on data to a third party (or, in the case of video services, see the preview image and only integrate the content of the service when they click).

Until now, Embetty didn’t know about Mastodon posts, so we expanded this project to include Mastodon so that we – and everyone who uses Embetty – can now embed Mastodon posts without a prior consent request.

It didn’t take much effort to add a distributed service, but here and there we had to become aware of the adjustments that this type of network entails. Do you use Mastodon? Or does the federated approach bother you and you stay away from the service? We look forward to a lively discussion in the forum.

The author is of course also represented at Mastodon on the Heise instance and the heise online account has a pinned post with an overview of our various news accounts on the instance.

