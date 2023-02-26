I admit. Sometimes I let myself be carried away by easy enthusiasm. Thus, faced with my first reaction to discovering an alternative to Twitter called Mastodon (how cool), I said to myself: well, maybe it’s me. Perhaps, in moving from an anxiety-producing social network like few others, owned by a billionaire ruthless, which dismisses people as discarded clothes, there are contraindications that escape me. Apart, of course, lose followers that you had on the other side and having to start from scratch to create a network of contacts.

There is undoubtedly a matter of critical mass: even if it has grown a lot, at the moment Mastodon is still a niche reality, with a fraction of Twitter users. So if you need to get your message across quickly to a lot of people, how they point out some researchers in Nature, perhaps Mastodon is not the best choice.

If instead you want to have an intelligent conversation, not too limited by the small number of characters (up to 500 can be usedagainst 280 for Twitter) and in a climate of general respect, at least for now, then this is the social network for you.

The fact that the messages (“toot”) are shown in chronological order in your timeline and not based on some mysterious algorithm decision like Twitter does, I find very restful. It is much easier to find a message or a conversation and there is no anxiety to “stand out”, to appear above the others.

Then, it must be said that contrary to what has been read in many comments, for those who come from Twitter to create an account on Mastodon, and understand how it works, it’s not complicated at all. The only tricky point is choosing which of the various federated platforms, which act as an access point to the network, to use. How did I fix it? By subscribing to first Italian server reported on Google, after a search that took me about 2 minutes. Too complicated? Perhaps they have a reductive idea of ​​the intelligence of our fellow humans.

What is slightly more complicated and requires some work, is figuring out which people to follow. The simplest trick is to find someone you think is already on the network, and comb through their list of followings and followers. Most likely, you will find quite a few people to follow. Also, many users are creating lists of themed accounts: “journalists”, “politicians”, “academics”, etc. Just a little patience.

Perhaps one of the problems is that we are no longer used, not even a little, to toiling and tinkering to get things. We prefer to have the baby food readyeven if it’s a meal decided by others, for their own reasons, which usually have to do with selling you something, or manipulating your electoral choices.

I’ve been following this stuff for quite some time remember me when Twitter came along. Everyone said: but what is this for?? But, communicating in 140 characters, what do you think can be said in 140 characters? There was no hashtag, which was introduced later on the initiative of some users. To send direct messages, you had to manually add a D: before the message and RT for retweets. And are we complaining about Mastodon?