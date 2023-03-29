What is the meaning of match cut and what is this cutting technique suitable for?

With a match cut, you connect spatially or temporally separate film recordings and create a content or logical link. Read what you should know about match cuts, which famous movie scenes use a match cut and what types of match cuts are possible. Follow our guide to use match cuts in your video projects.

What does Match Cut mean? definition

In film, match cut is a montage technique in which a movement or shape in the center of one shot is continued in the next shot. The term is made up of the English words match = fit together or match and cut = cut. It is therefore a fitting cut of two film recordings.

A match cut is not to be confused with a jump cut, in which the middle part of a shot is removed in order to rejoin the beginning and end shots with the same image section and camera position.

What are match cuts for?

Match cuts create a connection between different recordings that are separated in time or space. However, since elements such as movements, actions or forms are carried over from one shot to the next, the impression of continuity is created and a connection between two different scenes or shots that initially does not exist is created. Match cuts are therefore used to create a substantive and logical link when transitioning from one scene to the next. They make it easier for viewers to understand the plot and arouse interest and attention. So even if there is a change of image and thus discontinuity in the film or video, the impression of a flowing action is created.

What types of match cuts are there?

To express continuity between different shots or scenes, match cuts often use either graphic elements or movement: for example, two objects in consecutive scenes are positioned in the frame in such a way that the second object seamlessly continues the movement or action of the first object. The continuation of graphic elements can be, for example, a sunken ship in the first shot, which magically transforms into a once-glorious passenger liner in the following shot, as is the case in the James Cameron film Titanic.

In addition, match cuts are also understood to mean when scenes with the same sound are edited together. For example, a bell ringing from one take continues into the next take. Similar lighting moods can also create the effect of a match cut.

Match Cut: examples from film history

The Match Cut looks back on almost 100 years of history. Filmmakers have been using match cuts since the 1930s to combine different film shots and create a logical continuation of the film plot.

One of the best-known match cuts in film history can be found in Stanley Kubrick’s film classic “2001: A Space Odyssey”: Who doesn’t immediately think of an ape throwing a bone in the air while Richard Strauss’ well-known composition “Also Sprach Zarathustra” sounds . But the bone does not fall back to the ground. In the next scene, a match cut is used to create a spaceship that glides almost weightlessly through space to the sound of a waltz from “On the Beautiful Blue Danube”. With a suitable film editing in the form of a match cut, Kubrick thus bridges millions of years of human history and creates a logical connection between the beginnings of humans and highly developed technology.

A second well-known example of a match cut is the beginning of the film “Frida” by Julie Taymor. As the injured Frida Kahlo is lying on the bed being transported in a bumpy truck, a close-up of her face is match-cut into the face of young Frida, who shortly thereafter turns and runs away.

Insert Match Cut into Camtasia

Using match cuts as a stylistic device is easy with video editors like Camtasia. In a match cut, you essentially stitch two videos together and link the individual video clips together in a project. You position your videos in the timeline so that the end of the first clip connects seamlessly to the beginning of the next clip. This guide shows you how to do this step by step: Merge multiple videos into one video.