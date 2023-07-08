Mate-XB, the new Comau exoskeleton to relieve worker fatigue

Before, it was 2018, it was Mate-XT. The wearable exoskeleton which accurately replicates all shoulder movements, helping operators to do their job in a comfortable way, caused a lot of discussion. An aid designed to reduce muscle fatigue without limiting mobility and without additional bulk currently used by several large companies.

Today Commastogether with IUVO and in collaboration with Esselunga, launches another model, however dedicated to the back: is called Mate-XB and promises to reduce muscular effort in the back area by 35%. It is easy to wear and adapts to any body structure. The carbon fiber structure makes it light and resistant to water and dust, therefore good for indoor or outdoor use, for example in maritime environments.

MATE-XB it has no batteries, motors or other mechanisms that can break. It only has a quick on and off feature, to adjust it without interrupting the activity in progress. It has been tested by Esselunga to provide passive support to the lower back muscles activated during lifting and handling of goods.

But how does it work then? The wearable exoskeleton of Comau, a group company Stellar which recently celebrated its 50th birthday, stores the kinetic energy of the operator inside a spring and thus supports the person when bending the back and during repeated lifting. It is therefore ideal for the logistics, material handling, picking and manual handling sectors.

“Comau’s commitment to ensure greater sustainability in the workplace also extends to the development of innovative solutions that guarantee ergonomics and well-being for operators – he explained Pietro Gorlier, CEO of Comau – for the past six years we have been developing wearable robotics solutions together with IUVO, a spin-off company of Sant’Anna High School, in which Comau holds a majority stake. We believe the wearable robotics market will expand with a growth rate of 25% over the next three years, according to internal estimates based on market research data. Collaborating with an authoritative Italian partner and leader in its market such as Esselunga, in the design and validation phases, was also essential to ensure that the Mate-XB’s fit, characteristics and technical functionality could be tested and approved by workers before of the implementation of the exoskeleton in other industrial sectors”.

Based on studies conducted with Comau customers, using the EAWS calculation method, the Mate-XT wearable exoskeleton and the Mate-XT 4.0 version – the predecessors of Mate-XB – can contribute to increase the accuracy of raised-arm work by 27% and the execution speed of 10%. It also reduces shoulder muscle activity by up to 30%. We’ll see if Mate-XB, presented at the Automatica fair in Munich last week, will achieve the same results.

The Mate-XT exoskeleton designed and developed for the shoulders

“The use of Mate-XT makes it possible to significantly reduce the “risk of biomechanical overload” of the upper limbs of workers – explains Duilio Amico, head of the Innovation center for wearable robotic technologies in Pontedera and IUVO -. This decrease can up to 30% according to analyzes conducted through the application of the EAWS (Ergonomic Assessment Work-Sheet) evaluation system.In general, based on studies carried out in recent years with Comau customers, using the EAWS calculation method, the wearable exoskeleton MATE can help increase work precision by 27% during activities with the arms raised, speed of execution by 10%.In addition, it allows to reduce cycle times by at least 5%.From an operational point of view, the The Comau exoskeleton drives higher precision, quality and performance; it reduces shoulder muscle activity by 30% and perceived strain, as reported by more than 50% of workers who observed positive improvements in work quality.”

