MatrixScan Find, easy search with augmented reality

Scandit’s MatrixScan Find solution makes it easy for both public-facing employees and consumers to find items quickly with augmented reality. Part of the Scandit Smart Data Capture platform, this new solution offers assisted search for improve efficiency and precision compared to manual systems. The solution will support operators in the retail, last mile delivery and logistics sectors. In addition to offering consumers an innovative and engaging experience in order to get to know the products in depth with a simple smartphone.

Environments with rapid times

Employees who work in contact with the public often have difficulty finding items to pick or pack. Especially if they are similar products: spices, cosmetics, shoe boxes, do-it-yourself items or cardboard boxes, for example. Their work takes place in an environment that requires speed, as they have to deliver goods and services to customers on time. While managing changing levels of consumer demand.

A default interface

Through the AR overlay, MatrixScan Find helps users locate what they are looking for faster. For the company that uses it, it improves productivity and efficiency. While workers are free to focus on activities that can add value, such as customer relations or inventory management more effectively. MatrixScan Find is a predefined interface, designed to simplify and innovate product searches, taking advantage of the ability of augmented reality to easily integrate into existing applications with just a few lines of code. This enables IT teams to quickly create intuitive user experiences for both employees and customers.

MatrixScan Find

Christian Floerkemeier, Cto e co-founder of Scandit

When we present smart data capture solutions with augmented reality in a concrete scenario, clients immediately realize the impact that innovative and cutting-edge augmented reality solutions can have. Because they revolutionize workflows and greatly limit human error. Scandit offers knowledge thorough of business processes, user experience and computer vision technology needed to successfully implement augmented reality in business applications. And, with MatrixScan Find, we’re introducing another innovative offering to support companies that lack the necessary in-house technology expertise. This is to provide exceptional services to support workers and to satisfy customers.

The question of manual errors

Searching for a single item among many other similar products can be extremely frustrating and lead to multiple errors. For example, when packing pre-ordered goods for shipment, logistics operators and delivery workers must access staging areas filled with identical crates. Order fulfillment from the store needs to be done quickly.

MatrixScan Find, how to make AR search simple

And then i employees of the store must examine the products shelf by shelf to choose the correct item. Finding the right order takes a long time and is prone to making mistakes, creating inconvenience for both employees and waiting customers.

MatrixScan Find entrusts the tedious work of manual search to technology by offering immediate and precise indications on the screen. This also allows store employees to assist shoppers easily and improve their retention and satisfaction.

Workforce support

Employers in the retail, logistics and fulfillment industries are grappling with workforce attraction and retention. Also they have to scale the capacity for manage the peaks and troughs of demand during the high season. With MatrixScan Find, team members are supported and accompanied in their operational activities. Regardless of whether they are new to the company or have a short term contract.

User interface

The user interface incorporated into MatrixScan Find has been designed to respond to the specific workflows of the retail, logistics and delivery industries. It boasts purpose-built features including customizable color AR overlays to spot individual items, pause functionality, an item carousel that provides precise details, and customizable notification alerts.

The features of MatrixScan Find

Available now on iOS and select Android devices, MatrixScan Find leverages MatrixScan technology to locate, track and decode multiple barcodes at the same time. MatrixScan Find can also be integrated with a few lines of code into Scandit SparkScan to create a complete scanning solution that includes both locating and scanning items.