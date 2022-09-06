About a full year ago, Microsoft revealed that developer The Initiative would be working with Crystal Dynamics (Tomb Raider) on Perfect Dark. This is often seen as a sign that development isn’t exactly going well, even though insiders claim it’s actually going according to plan.

Now, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty weighed in on the matter in a PAX West interview.He said it’s a problem with The Division and Crystal Dynamics “completely opposite” adding that AAA games done by one studio are now a thing of the past, an argument that actually seems true given how other major games have grown:

“The way we make games is constantly evolving… The idea of ​​having a team under one roof really doesn’t happen anymore. I’ll give an example – our perfect dark team in Santa Monica, The Initiative. So, We just had this big partnership with Crystal Dynamics and I read online, ‘Oh, that must mean there’s a problem or something’ – quite the opposite, right? Crystal Dynamics has an experienced team, It’s a AAA team of 100+ people. Of course, we’d love to work with them, especially if they’ve done games like this before.

Do you think it’s just Booty’s damage control, or is he making a valid point?

Thanks VGC