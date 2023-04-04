Since 2017 in the Customer Experience division of Sap Italia, Cremaschi now assumes the role of Head of Sales, with the responsibility of outlining the company’s strategy and positioning in the market

With the growing importance of online communities, social networks and digital consumers, enterprises are almost forced to transform their business process-centric organization towards a new customer-based culture in order not to fall behind more agile and innovative competitors. An important step in this transformation is the transition from customer relationship management (CRM) to a modern and intelligent customer experience (CX).



SAP solutions for Customer Experience go in this direction and deliver end-to-end insights by connecting commerce, marketing, sales and service data to help organizations turn opportunities into business results, gain customer trust and loyalty by relying on AI-powered insights that help make each customer feel unique, and ultimately scale and grow thanks to end-to-end business models.

To help companies improve their customer engagement and increase brand proximity, SAP has designated Matteo Cremaschi Head of Sales SAP Customer Experience for Italywith responsibility for outlining the company’s strategy and positioning.

Cremaschi is the new Head of Sales SAP Customer Experience

“I am convinced that the customer experience represents a strategic business lever in the digital economy – comments Matteo Cremaschi, who has over fifteen years of experience in the technology and innovation sector – Our customers ask us for greater agility in business processes, while reducing the cost of integrating different solutions. From finance to the supply chain, via e-commerce, user experience and customer experience, everything must be integrated. This requires the underlying applications to support the user and customer journey in real time”.

In SAP for ten years now, Cremaschi previously worked for Cisco, abroad and in Italy. Once back in Italy he deals with sales holding roles of increasing responsibility. In the 2013 join SAP Italy as Industry Account Executive, following strategic customers in the Banking world before and after 3 years in the Manufacturing area. In the 2017 moves into division SAP Customer Experience following the most important markets, Consumer Products, Automotive and Retail. Cremaschi has a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from the Milan Polytechnic.

“SAP offers the rare combination – continues Cremaschi – of a deep knowledge of the sector developed in over 50 years of history and the breadth of business process solutions to meet these needs. Our ERP has always had extensive functionality for every industry, but now we have also aligned the SAP Customer Experience portfolio to a industry-focused approach in order to accelerate the value generated for customers by enabling integrated end-to-end processes”.