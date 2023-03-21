There is a current IT security warning for Mattermost. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security notice for Mattermost on March 20th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Mattermost Mattermost are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Mattermost Security Advisory MMSA-2022-00146 (Stand: 17.03.2023).

Safety notice for Mattermost – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

Mattermost Bug: Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

Mattermost is a web-based instant messaging service.

An attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Mattermost to perform an unspecified attack.

Systems affected by the Mattermost vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Mattermost Mattermost < 7.7.3 (cpe:/a:mattermost:mattermost_server)

Mattermost Mattermost < 7.8.2 (cpe:/a:mattermost:mattermost_server)

Mattermost Mattermost < 7.9.1 (cpe:/a:mattermost:mattermost_server)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Mattermost Security Advisory MMSA-2022-00146 vom 2023-03-17 (20.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://mattermost.com/security-updates/

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Mattermost. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/20/2023 – Initial version

