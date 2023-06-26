Mattermost Mobile Apps: IT security warning about a new bug

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Mattermost Mobile Apps. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security notice for Mattermost Mobile Apps on June 26th, 2023. The operating systems Android and iPhoneOS as well as the product Mattermost Mattermost are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Mattermost Security Advisory MMSA-2023-00220 (Stand: 23.06.2023).

Security Advisory for Mattermost Mobile Apps – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

Mattermost Mobile Apps Bug: Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

Mattermost is a web-based instant messaging service.

An attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Mattermost Mobile Apps to perform an unspecified attack.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Android, iPhoneOS

Products

Mattermost Mattermost Mobile Apps

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Mattermost Security Advisory MMSA-2023-00220 vom 2023-06-23 (26.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Mattermost Mobile Apps. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/26/2023 – Initial version

