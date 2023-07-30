Mattia Coffetti pioneer of microchips under the skin

Mattia Coffetti, a 35-year-old from Rodengo Saiano, in the province of Brescia, has decided to have five microchips implanted under his skin. The scientific discoveries and innovations of recent years have radically changed our way of living and interacting with the surrounding world. In this race towards an increasingly technological future, there are those who have chosen to embrace these transformations in an extremely personal and pioneering way.

The first microchip under the skin by Mattia Coffetti

Mattia Coffetti, a 35-year-old from the province of Brescia, is a young IT specialist in the field of security. Recently, he was the first Italian who decided to undergo an incredible technological innovation. He had several microchips implanted under his skin, opening the door to a world of possibilities until recently considered science fiction. Mattia Coffetti is a technology enthusiast and a fervent supporter of transhumanism. Since 2019, he has started his extraordinary journey towards the future by integrating the first Nfc-rfid microchip into his body. This microchip under the skin, in addition to opening doors and facilitating daily operations, has some useful functions. Thanks to this device, Mattia can record his medical data, keep his identity card and work badge and even share his LinkedIn profile.

Mattia Coffetti

Credit: ANSA

Microchips for a safer and more practical life

But Mattia’s choices didn’t stop there. His curious and experimental spirit prompted him to explore further possibilities offered by microchips under the skin. He then decided to integrate four more microchips into his body, each with a unique function. Mattia experimented with a second microchip with a bank data authentication function. Although some may consider these choices as something superfluous or science fiction, Mattia is convinced that technology integrated into the human body can provide significant benefits in our daily lives.

The third microchip Mattia implants acts as a magnet, attracting metals. This is useful, for example, during manual work to capture screws and other metal objects without the risk of losing them. This practical application demonstrates how subcutaneous technology can simplify the most common operations for us. The fourth and last microchip chosen by Mattia is a LED. When brought close to an electrical source, it lights up, creating a fascinating and futuristic sight. While some may see this choice as an aesthetic addition, Mattia emphasizes that these microchips also contribute to his vision of a future where technology and the human body can merge synergistically.

Characteristics of microchips under the skin

A common fear regarding the adoption of microchips under the skin is the fear of becoming a “cyborg”, with technology taking over our humanity. Mattia Coffetti clarifies that these microchips do not transform human beings into cyborgs, as often portrayed in science fiction films. In reality, the microchips under the skin do not confer superpowers, but are simple tools of practical use. They are designed to make your daily life easier by facilitating the most common operations and providing a convenient and secure alternative to traditional payment and identification methods. Mattia believes that, on the contrary, these innovations are opening up new perspectives on the possibility of improving imperfect aspects of the human condition through integration with technology.

One of the most striking features of microchips under the skin is their affordability. The price fluctuates between 80 and 100 euros for the simplest microchips, such as its first Nfc-rfid microchip to open doors and share information. Even the microchips to authenticate bank details and to carry out manual work are reasonably priced, around 150 euros. The most recent microchip, however, specifically designed to make payments, required an investment of around 200 euros.

Credit: ANSA

The future of transhumanism

Mattia Coffetti’s adventure is just one of many examples of how transhumanism is gaining momentum in the modern world. This cultural and scientific movement aims to overcome the biological limits of the human being, pushing towards a deeper symbiosis between technology and the human body. The potential that emerges from these explorations is fascinating and the future seems to promise even more revolutionary innovations. One could imagine a world in which integration with technology allows us to constantly monitor our health. This could allow us to intervene early to prevent diseases, or even offer new solutions for advanced medical treatments.

Mattia also found himself debunking some myths and preconceptions about microchips under the skin. Contrary to fears by some, microchips do not contain tracking devices and work in a similar way to regular credit or debit cards. Their integration into the human body represents a step towards greater convenience and a future where we could go out without a wallet. Mattia’s optimistic perspective invites us to imagine a future in which our human essence will merge with technological potential, paving the way for new discoveries and capabilities hitherto only imagined.

Cover credit: ANSA

Master’s student in Energy Engineering at the University of Bologna, always passionate about scientific dissemination, especially everything related to the environment and sustainability. Writing has given me the opportunity to meet new worlds and discover new interests, which is why despite having started as an author for #EnergyCuE since November 2020, today I collaborate for the entire network.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

