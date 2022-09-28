Mauro Ferrari won the Business Angel of the Year 2022 award: according to the jury of the Award, he is the best startup investor of the year. A business angel path full of success stories thanks to the investment in innovative companies such as Directa Plus, Genenta Science, D-Orbit, Satispay, Newcleo in which he believed and supported in their growth.

The award ceremony has just taken place in Turin, during the final of the sixth edition of the Business Angel of the Year Award, with a jury made up of the main venture capital operators.

Mauro is a manager and entrepreneur who starts his career through an important experience in the De Benedetti group, managing various companies of the Gilardini Group and the entire CIR Group. In 1982 he began his entrepreneurial career by founding Vallko, a manufacturer of sunroofs for the automotive sector, which later became a JV with the world leader Webasto AG.

“It is a great honor – commented Mauro Ferrari – to be recognized, with this Award, an activity that I started ten years ago with the aim of giving back to the company a part of what I have managed to have with my career. Furthermore, it is a wonderful satisfaction to know that I have helped innovative entrepreneurs realize their dreams, as I have. The desire of every business angel is to see the projects in which they have worked go public or become unicorns: I consider myself lucky because Directa Plus has been listed on AIM London, Genenta Science is the first Italian company at Nasdaq and Satispay announced today to have become a unicorn “.