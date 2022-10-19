Sometimes dreaming is good. For example, dreaming of bringing the music of Pink Floyd back live in the Amphitheater of Pompeii in the Amphitheater of Pompeii 50 years after the historic performance of the English band in 1972. And dreaming that playing that music is an Italian artist, brilliant and very original. And that the concert is not just a ‘concert’ but an immersive, technologically avant-garde performance.

The dream, made by me and transformed into a project curated by me, in this case has become reality, and on Friday 21 October at 20:30 the Amphitheater of the excavations of Pompeii will be the setting for a concert-event whose purpose is that to let the spectators try a unique immersive experience, generating suggestive interactions between the musical performance, the scenography and the magical atmosphere of the place thanks to the most advanced digital technologies. To revive the music of Pink Floyd in the Pompeian scenario will be Max Gazzè, accompanied by an extraordinary band, while to bring the concert into a completely new digital dimension will be Tim who in collaboration with Qualcomm will make advanced Extended Reality techniques available to the public. and innovative digital solutions based on 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology. Many have made sure that this incredible project has managed to come to life, first of all the Director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, flanked by Alberto Bruni, Claudio Pellegrini, TIM’s Head of Sales Local Government, Health & Education, Max Gazzè, who immediately and with great enthusiasm embraced the project,





Renato Saporito of Magister Art, for the artistic and executive production, Francesco Barbaro, of OTR Live, for the production of the concert and the GSNet managers for the technical direction. The event will be available both in person, with reservations required on the TicketOne platform (starting from Tuesday 18 October), and in free live streaming on ITsART, the streaming platform dedicated to Italian art and culture promoted by the Ministry of Culture, available on Smart TV, PC, Smartphone and Tablet.

In June 1972, at the Edinburgh Film Festival, director Adrian Maben presented to the public for the first time “Pink Floyd in Pompeii”, a concert film made with the English band in the amphitheater of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii a few months earlier. Fifty years later, the music of the British quartet will return to resonate live in the same amphitheater, a new stage of “Pompei Echoes”, an extraordinary celebratory journey of that film and that concert that began a year ago among the Pompeian archaeological wonders. It is no coincidence that Max Gazzè, with his band, pays tribute to the English band, celebrating the beauty of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii and that of the film that fifty years ago changed the rules of the “rock movie”, because his approach to music, free and serious, precise and creative, visionary and rooted in history, is the one who could best adhere to the project, with a concert in which he will cross the Pink Floyd repertoire while remaining faithful to that historical event but widening the field of vision to that which then, starting from the concert in Pompeii, was the musical evolution of the English band.

Pompeii is not just any place, it is the heart of time, two thousand years old and incredibly contemporary, buried by ashes and at the same time very lively, still in its monumental beauty but animated by incredible vital currents. This is celebrated by the Gazzè concert, this told fifty years ago ‘Pink Floyd in Pompeii’, an endless story that continues to unfold, with a music that has no time, very modern and ancestral, visionary and physical. Maben’s film contained the tension towards the future of a young band that was about to make their perfect work, “Dark side of the moon”, which was in the middle of a ford, between what it had been and what it would have been. , and he staged it right in Pompeii, out of time and space, in an empty amphitheater that was the exact opposite of the Woodstock crowd, marking the end of a certain alternative and youthful culture and the beginning of a new era. Pompeii had, with its houses and temples, with the open and grandiose space of the amphitheater, embraced the Pink Floyd giving it a home, just as today it will welcome Gazzè, the great musicians who will accompany him and the guests who will participate with him in the event, demonstrating once again how Music, History, Art, Culture, Beauty can and should be one

Will the concert-event be? the reconstruction of a dream journey on the notes of the 14 songs reinterpreted by the musicians; at the same time 14 virtual spaces in augmented reality, based on symbols and architectures among the most iconic of Pompeii, will become an active part of the scenography and will frame the stage, restoring an unprecedented dimension of the historical and cultural context of the Amphitheater. Thanks to TIM technology, the spectators present will be able to listen to the music enriched with 3D digital content in augmented reality simply by framing the stage with their smartphone, enjoying an experience that cannot be enjoyed with the naked eye. Furthermore, from a dedicated area and through the 5G mmWave technology, you can enjoy the show with even better performance and quality. The 5G with millimeter waves, in fact, thanks to the low latency and a high bandwidth capacity, allows to create unique immersive experiences even during events with a high concentration of participants. Even those who watch the concert from home in live streaming from the ITsART platform will attend a special show: during the viewing, in fact, a camera equipped with specific sensors for augmented reality will allow you to create a correlation between digital content and real elements.

“This event represents another great milestone for Tim and allows us to strengthen our leadership in new generation solutions for Smart Cities, providing citizens with immersive experiences at cultural and live entertainment events – said Claudio Pellegrini, Tim’s Head of Sales Local Government, Health & Education -. We are the first on the national and European market to design and implement a concert open to the public in which millimeter wave 5G is the enabler for unique and immersive experiences. The strength of Tim’s connections will transform the Amphitheater of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii into a unique place where the shape, the evocative images and the colors will integrate with the music to make the spectators live an unforgettable experience. Our commitment is to put the Group’s skills at the service of enhancing the immense Italian cultural and artistic heritage through digital technologies. We increasingly want to consolidate our presence in the sector and become the reference operator to accompany public and private organizations in this direction “.

* Ernesto Assante is the curator of the event at the Pompeo theater