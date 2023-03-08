Always alongside managed service providers (or MSPs, Managed Service Providers) with IT security, automation and backup solutions to help small and medium-sized businesses keep up with digital evolution and achieve success on a wide stairs, N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP), is stepping up to this commitment with a series of initiatives that will help equip MSPs with the knowledge and support they need to help their business transform and grow rapidly.

First, launch the channel program MSP Super Elitewhose members will engage in frequent meetings to discuss business, technical issues and industry trends and challengesalso affecting N-able’s programs and alliances, as well as product roadmaps.

“There is no greater satisfaction than the success achieved by one’s customers and partners – he commented David Weeks, senior director of partner experience di N-able – These partners represent one percent of our more than 25,000 MSPs worldwide. We recognize the business value and experience they generate, and are delighted that they can share their best practices with us.”

Second, it aims to expand technology alliances with more than 50 active vendors in the Technology Alliance Program, that incentivizes leaders like Cisco, Sophos e Webrootas well as several emerging technology innovators, including Liongard and Zomentum a integrate their products with the N-able portfoliogiving partners greater choice, commercial value and market opportunity.

“Building a strong ecosystem and providing our MSPs with choice and flexibility have always been central to our go-to-market strategy and value proposition,” he said. John Pagliuca, president and CEO, N-able – With more than 50 actively engaged technology alliance partners, TAP is making it easier, faster and safer for MSPs to deliver their offerings backed by trusted technologies that integrate and grow with the N-able portfolio.”

Last but not least, N-able presents the platform MarketBuilder which provides MSPs with “set” campaigns they can quickly use in their sales and marketing programs regardless of skill level, helping them focus on strengthening the value proposition and growing the business.

Image provided by Shutterstock