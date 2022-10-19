EA and Maxis announced the next step in the development of The Sims series at the “Behind The Sims Summit” event, revealing that the next game will be tentatively called “Project Rene”.

Maxis said the codename “Project Rene” was chosen to evoke the words update, revival, and rebirth, and to represent the development team’s commitment to a bright future for The Sims.

The game will stay true to The Sims’ style, while striving to evolve the way Sims think and behave, and will re-build The Sims with more ways to play, tools that encourage creativity, and the ability to tell meaningful stories. Citizen”.

In Project Rene, players can choose to play solo or cooperatively, and even play a friend’s The Sims on a supported device.

In addition, Maxis will also cooperate with CurseForge’s Overwolf creation platform, which will expand the production momentum of modding and customized content creation related to The Sims 4, which is currently open for free play. to be launched within the next six months.

Maxis also emphasized that it will continue to promote the “The Sims 4” playing experience in the future. Players can expect more expansion packs, kits, free updates and the arrival of Sims Express. At the same time, Maxis also announced the concept design of two upcoming expansions, which are expected to be released in Available in early 2023.

As for The Sims FreePlay update, new Sims appearances will be added for each life stage of pre-teens, teens, adults and seniors, as well as updated hairstyles, earrings and glasses for all genders. In addition, the annual “Successor to Christmas” seasonal mission will debut in December with a new special story, while the ability to build and inhabit luxury superyachts will be available in early 2023.

“The Sims Mobile” will launch a new “build/buy” add-on for this year’s holiday season – “balconies”, players can express themselves through imaginative stories, get the opportunity to recreate dream buildings with balconies, and also Choose from a variety of balcony barrier styles.