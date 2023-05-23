Home » May 2023
The child grows, but the desk grows too

Because my child loves to draw pictures, I left a stack of about four thousand discarded notes that were only printed or written on one side in an easily accessible place in the living room. So the child draws a picture, stands up, yells “One more!”, runs to the stack of paper, gets a new sheet of paper and continues to draw.

My desk, which I work at every day, is also in the living room. Some important documents that I need to scan or fill out or sort away are neatly stacked on it. It doesn’t take long for the child to want to draw pictures on the front or back of unpaid bills (which luckily I spot in time).

I’m glad I bought a height-adjustable desk at the start of the pandemic. From now on, the end of the day not only includes closing windows and carrying coffee cups into the kitchen, but also putting the desk in a sufficiently high parking position. This way my unpaid bills are safe and I can take all the time in the world to settle them and put them away. Of course, this only applies until the child is big enough to reach the desk even in the highest adjustable position, but by then it might also learn which pieces of paper you can draw on and which not.

(Alina Smithee)

