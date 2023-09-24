Home » May 2023
Technology

May 2023

by admin

Vote for the slime demon in the live stream

I watched a horror-comedy film that worked entirely as a live stream. The project is called Generation Loss. It comes from a Twitch streamer named Ranboo, who previously only made gaming content and stuff.

The project consisted of three episodes. In the first episode, the plot describes the main character, who is stuck in a forest hut with a slime demon and wants to get free somehow. He has to make decisions along the way, such as where to look for the key first, what attack to make next, or what to cook for the demon. These decisions are decided by the audience via an add-on to Twitch. In the live stream, the viewers make decisions together by voting every 2-3 minutes, allowing the character to make these decisions in the film. The stream continues live based on these decisions. The whole thing also ran on Twitch, completely without interruption.

The story goes from a comedy series to a horror film because the main character realizes that [hier stand ein Spoiler]. At the end the audience is faced with the decision [Spoiler] or [Spoiler]. The audience then had to decide that. So it’s a livestream film that can be influenced by the audience in many aspects.

(sausage cartel)

See also  Increasingly digital payments, driven by mobile, waiting for the wallet

You may also like

How to become rich and successful? “Ask Sam...

NASA’s Osiris-Rex Spacecraft Set to Land in Utah...

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max unboxing and first...

Here’s what NASA’s Parker probe saw as it...

Hope for car buyers? SPD wants to make...

Lucio Dalla’s songs about the future of the...

Lego Unveils New Mario Electric Toy: Meet the...

Digitalization in disaster control

The future (which “isn’t that bad”) according to...

Pokémon with a Gun: New Trailer for Palworld...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy