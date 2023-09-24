Vote for the slime demon in the live stream

I watched a horror-comedy film that worked entirely as a live stream. The project is called Generation Loss. It comes from a Twitch streamer named Ranboo, who previously only made gaming content and stuff.

The project consisted of three episodes. In the first episode, the plot describes the main character, who is stuck in a forest hut with a slime demon and wants to get free somehow. He has to make decisions along the way, such as where to look for the key first, what attack to make next, or what to cook for the demon. These decisions are decided by the audience via an add-on to Twitch. In the live stream, the viewers make decisions together by voting every 2-3 minutes, allowing the character to make these decisions in the film. The stream continues live based on these decisions. The whole thing also ran on Twitch, completely without interruption.

The story goes from a comedy series to a horror film because the main character realizes that [hier stand ein Spoiler]. At the end the audience is faced with the decision [Spoiler] or [Spoiler]. The audience then had to decide that. So it’s a livestream film that can be influenced by the audience in many aspects.

