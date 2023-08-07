Maya Pindeus & positive AI for society

The BOLD Community, an initiative of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, is a global network of visionary pioneers to promote innovation and cooperation. Meetings of BOLD Minds from all over the world result in unconventional ideas and a lively exchange of knowledge, which strengthens Austria as an innovation hub.

A BOLD mind is Maya Pindeus. The Viennese co-founded the AI ​​startup Humanising Autonomy in the UK and is working on a world in which technology is built around people and has a positive impact on people and society. In the podcast powered by Wirtschaftskammer Österreich we talk to Maya about artificial intelligence, her way into technology and how she became BOLD:

