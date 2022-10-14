We all know that the Mayans have always been mysterious and unpredictable. They created an important civilization in the world, and they also left two mysterious cases for human beings. One is the mystery of the demise of the Maya, and the other is the Mayan prophecy. Although the Mayan civilization disappeared mysteriously, the Maya left many stone tablets with many prophecies recorded on them. According to the Mayan prophecy, on December 21, 2012, the “big cycle” of the solar system that lasted for more than 5,100 years came to an end, and human civilization would also come to an end. Of course, in today’s view, this prophecy of the Mayans did not happen, because we are still flourishing on the earth. In fact, this statement comes from the Mayan civilization predicting that there is a very devastating ray in the center of the Milky Way.

Mayan calendar (web image)

When the earth rotates with the entire solar system every 5100 years, it will rotate to the vicinity of this ray-irradiated orbit. According to the Mayan calendar, the last node of the next solar system cycle is 2012, so many people think that in this year the earth will enter the irradiated range of that terrible ray, thereby causing destruction. After human civilization entered the new century, we also found that the threat of cosmic rays to the earth far exceeds the impact of small extraterrestrial objects. First, the existence of Jupiter and Saturn is enough to resist the impact of a considerable number of asteroids, and secondly, similar to the impact of 6500 Meteorites of the size of 10,000 years ago would theoretically take quite a long time to appear, at which time human civilization may have mastered the means of coping.

However, compared with those small celestial body collisions that can be prevented in advance, the completely unpredictable cosmic high-energy gamma rays leave us unsolved. This instantaneously emitted super energy can easily penetrate the earth’s magnetic field protection net, and our prediction of it. There is no historical basis, it is completely blank, and once it is hit, the earth will become a second Mars within a few years, and all life will be gone by then. Although many ancient civilizations have predicted that various disasters will occur on the earth in the future, compared with the precision and rigorous logic of the Mayan civilization astronomy, other predictions have not attracted enough attention. The Mayan civilization, as a civilization that existed 4,000 years ago, amazed modern people with their attainments in astronomy and architecture.

The capital of the Mamu people in the highlands of Guatemala (Photo: HJPD/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0)

The most mysterious of them all is that the Mayans seem to know where they came from and where they will go in the future. It’s just why they suddenly disappeared into the tropical rain forests of Central America, which has formed an unsolved mystery in the history of the earth. The Mayan prophecy of human civilization will be extinct on December 21, 2012. Because it has not been fulfilled, many people believe that the Mayan prophecy is not credible. But in fact, the calculation of the Mayan calendar is very accurate. They already know that the revolution time of the earth is 365 days, 6 hours, 24 minutes and 20 seconds. The error is very small, and the calculation of the running time of the stars is also very accurate. Some scholars have pointed out that December 21, 2012 is the re-timed zero day in the Mayan calendar, indicating the end of a cycle and the beginning of a new era, rather than the end of the world.

Responsible editor: Li Jingrou