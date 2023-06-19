Mazda introduces the MIMO 2023 MX-30 R-EV…

Al MIMO 2023, the new Mazda MX-30 R-EV she is the protagonist. Presented the new car in national preview. On the first day of the Milan Monza Motor Show at the racetrack.

Mazda MX 30 R EV protagonist of MIMO 2023, press office source

8C rotary engine and the power of electric

Model ibrido plug-in serially. There MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV has the same values ​​as MX-30 original electricity.

Offering unprecedented ways to use the car as a battery electric vehicle. Through the rotary engine which acts as an energy generator. There MX-30 R-EV indeed has an electric range of 85 km1, sufficient for daily journeys.

And thanks to the rotary engine, allows you to tackle greater distances without the anxiety of charging.

50 liter petrol tank

Mazda chose the 8C rotary engine of new conception. Grouped in the engine compartment with the electric generator and with a large power electric motor.

This compact electric powertrain is matched to one 17.8 kWh Li-ion battery and a 50-litre petrol tank, to create a unique series plug-in hybrid system.

The MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV has compatibility with normal recharge in CA a 2 of 3 pieces and DC fast charging and offers three driving modes to suit different driving situations, i.e. Normal, EV and Charging.

The model presented at Milano Monza Motor Show is the Edition Ra special version which presents theexclusive Maroon Rouge Metallic tint for the accents that surround the roof, a reference to the color used for the roof of the first car of the Hiroshima-based company, the Mazda R360 Coupé. The rest of the bodywork and the interior are finished in black. Further characterizing this special version are unique design elements, such as the rotor-shaped emblem sewn into the floor mats and embossed on the seat headrests.

To celebrate the national preview of the MX-30 R-EV and the latest news from the Hiroshima company, Mazda Italia has introduced the Welcome Bonus, valid on all contracts signed between 14 and 30 June 2023. The offer includes two free coupons with the Service Plus Essence scheduled maintenance service on the whole range, in case of purchase with the Mazda Advantage financial formula.

The Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV is available in three trim levels Prime Line, Exclusive Line and Makoto with list prices between 38,520 Euros and 41,770 Euros. In addition, there are two special versions, Advantage and Edition R, featuring exclusive standard equipment, with prices of 40,020 Euros and 46,020 Euros respectively.

The first units of the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV will arrive in Italian dealerships from autumn 2023.

