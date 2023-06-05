Mazda MX30 e-Skyactive in the test: more weaknesses than strengths?

With the Mazda MX30, the Japanese are trying to bring their first electric car to the European market. Unfortunately, this fails on a few important points, which we will clearly name in this review. But of course we also show you positive things, because the Mazda MX30 is definitely not completely bad.

The Mazda MX30 is a rather hated car among electric car experts. It is presented in technical jargon as the “worst” electric car there is. We didn’t think it was bad, it just really isn’t a value proposition and unfortunately not competitive either.

tl;dr

With the MX30, Mazda is launching an interesting attempt at an electric car. As already mentioned, this unfortunately fails in essential points, such as the low realistic range of around 150 km and the very slow charging with only 55 kW maximum on a fast charger. Nevertheless, it offers modern interior technology, good assistance systems, a clear head-up display and many other functions that we did not expect. This includes, for example, a preheating function for the battery, even if this is probably less useful thanks to the low charging capacity.

Theme: Are Suicide Doors Unnecessary?

The design of the MX30 is classic Mazda. No big experi… wait, right? Yes, exactly, because there are four doors on each side. Doesn’t look like it in the photos, does it? This is because the rear doors are so-called “suicide doors”. These are not really practical. This saves you the B-pillar, but otherwise they have no significant advantage in our eyes.





We installed full LED headlights on the entire car. At the front of our test car, these are even equipped with a matrix LED function and headlight cleaning system. That’s actually really good. The matrix LED system works very quickly and reliably at night.

With its dimensions of around 4.40 meters by 1.8 meters by 1.55 meters (length by width by height), it is definitely not a small car. One could actually speak of a crossover or even an SUV.

Interior: Relatively small for such a large car

That pretty much sums up the interior. It doesn’t offer as much space as one would think. Since the MX30 is still built on a combustion engine platform, you also have a relatively large center tunnel, which also continues in the rear.

If you’re sitting behind a 1.80 meter tall person, you don’t really have much space in the two rear seats. This is still fine for children, but it is not comfortable for long for adult people. Regardless, the Mazda MX30 is not designed for longer distances anyway. But we’ll get to that later. The driver information display behind the steering wheel contains a main display and two analogue speedometers. Here it would be desirable if Mazda had opted for a fully digital cockpit.





The steering wheel and on-board instruments all feel high quality. Much recycled material and cork (from wine corks) has been reused in the interior. There is a touchscreen for the air conditioning below the infotainment. Incidentally, this is also the only touchscreen in the entire vehicle. The infotainment itself is operated with a rotary pushbutton, similar to BMW’s iDrive. This works very well and even while driving you could quickly access the desired functions with it.

Infotainment: Easy to use and fluid

Thanks to the rotary pushbutton, the infotainment can also be operated safely while driving. Unfortunately, Android Auto and CarPlay still only work via cable. There are even special EV functions in a sub-menu. So, as already mentioned, the battery preconditioning. Everyone has to judge for themselves whether this is really helpful given the low fast-charging performance. After all, Mazda has thought of this.

The navigation system on board uses TomTom material and also has an online connection for traffic disruptions. Addresses by voice input were understood very well and quickly planned as a route (without loading stops). The menu structure is relatively simple and easy to navigate without getting swamped. The same applies to air conditioning preconditioning. You can also plan these via the app, which is not really worth mentioning. The app works for the car, provides access to the current vehicle location and allows the vehicle to be locked. Interestingly, unlocking is not possible.





Handling: In fact, not bad at all

The Mazda MX30 actually enjoys driving best. It sits quietly on the road, and while it feels big, it somehow doesn’t. The chassis is tuned to be comfortable and smooth, without conveying a loud rumble inward when there are potholes. In general, the handling characteristics of the MX30 are, on the whole, really good. There is actually nothing to complain about.

Assistance systems: ACC works, steering assistant somehow not

The ACC (Available Cruise Control) may work well on the MX30 as part of its capabilities. However, reducing the speed takes a little time. Other systems are better and faster at the desired speed. It seems to me that the steering assistant is more for the city. At least it only worked at 50 kilometers per hour and then only in inappropriate scenarios where you don’t need it.

The head-up display is projected cleanly into the glass, just as it should be. You can also have the current route information from the navigation system displayed there. Warnings for imminent braking interventions are also recorded there.

Reach: The topic par excellence

Yes, exactly, the range of the Mazda MX30 is unfortunately relatively limited for its size. Mazda only uses a 30 kWh battery. This paired with the average consumption of around 18 to 19 kWh results in a real range of only 140 to 150 kilometers. Depending on how economical you are. So actually quite good for the city. Commuting to work with a total distance of 50 kilometers (if there are charging facilities) is usually not a problem either.

Only the size of the car might deter one or the other, since one would actually expect more range here.

Can you recommend the MX30 unreservedly?

No, that’s our answer. We see the wasted space in the interior as a negative burden. The car is relatively large and doesn’t offer as much space inside as one would expect from the outside. There is definitely enough space in the back for smaller children, but it is simply cramped there for two to three adults.

For those who have a limited range and are willing to charge more than once or twice a week, the MX30 is actually a good choice if it weren’t for the price.

The version we tested, with the beautiful name “Makoto”, is basically the top equipment with everything except for the panoramic glass roof (which you could also open). The test car therefore costs around 44,000 euros. This is just a little too much for what is on offer, when even the interior of a Honda e offers more space at first glance.

recommendations for you