Mazda MX30 e-Skyactive, WWDC 2023 and K&F camera tripod

Even if today is already Monday, we still want to review the past week. You can read what we wrote about in this issue of TechnikNews Weekly.

The last week already started eventfully with the WWDC 2023 on Monday. There, Apple unveiled not only the expected operating systems, but also the Vision Pro, the company’s first headset. You can also read two test reports here on TechnikNews. Stay tuned if you want to know what you missed.

Mazda MX30 e-Skyactive im Test

The MX30 from Mazda is so far the only electric car in the Japanese manufacturer’s range. As it is no longer the newest car, you can already find some opinions about it on the internet – and they are not really positive. My colleague Dominik did not find the car bad in his test, but it is not really a price-performance miracle, as he writes in his first few lines. You can read in the test who the MX30 is suitable for:

WWDC 2023: New OS versions and Vision Pro

Last Monday, developers and journalists gathered again at Apple Park because this year’s WWDC was taking place. Apple usually announces the latest features for their operating systems there, and this year was no different. On top of that we saw revised Mac hardware and the brand new and highly anticipated Vision Pro. In the following articles, my colleague David and I summarized all the details.

Test zum K&F Concept K254A1+BH-28L

Last week ended on TechnikNews with a test report on a product from a category that we haven’t reported on before. More precisely, my colleague Christian wrote about his experiences with the K&F Concept K254A1+BH-28L, a tripod for smartphones and SLR cameras. If that interests you, you can find his exact impressions here:

recommendations for you