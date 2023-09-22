Meat and dairy alternatives could reduce food emissions by a third

According to a recently published study by Nature Communications, replacing half of meat and dairy products with plant-based alternatives could “reduce global greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and related land use by nearly a third” and “nearly halt forest loss.”

How meat and dairy production can harm the environment

The intersection between meat consumption and environmental impact represents an urgent issue that requires our attention. A central element of this is deforestation to create areas for livestock and animal feed production. Deforestation is known to have serious consequences as forests are significant carbon sinks and their deforestation results in significant release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

At the same time, cows in meat production are significantly involved in the emission of methane, an extremely potent greenhouse gas whose climate impact is far more drastic than that of carbon dioxide. The combination of forest loss and methane emissions from livestock farming contributes significantly to climate change and exacerbates global greenhouse gas emissions.

Plant-based alternatives could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The study, published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, highlights one way to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. A global diet shift to plant-based alternatives could reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and land use by an impressive 31 percent by 2050. This approach could make a significant contribution to global climate protection by significantly reducing the environmental impact of food production.

Conservation of forests and natural land areas

This scenario would not only reduce emissions, but also prevent agricultural land from growing by 12 percent. The extent of forests and other natural land areas would remain almost the same, as areas intended for livestock and animal feed production would be spared.

Another positive aspect would be the significantly reduced nitrogen consumption for crops, which would be about half of the expected amount. At the same time, water consumption would decrease by 10 percent. These results highlight the enormous potential of a plant-based dietary shift to reduce the environmental impact of agriculture.

Global food security in transition

A major shift to plant-based foods offers a “critical opportunity” to not only reduce environmental impacts but also “strengthen global food security,” according to the study. The researchers assume that the number of undernourished people could fall by 31 million by 2050: “Plant-based meat is not only an innovative food, but also a crucial opportunity to achieve goals related to food security and climate and to promote health and biodiversity worldwide,” emphasized Eva Wollenberg, one of the co-authors of the study.

In particular, reductions in biodiversity loss would be most noticeable in regions such as sub-Saharan Africa, China and Southeast Asia, while carbon storage would be significantly improved in sub-Saharan Africa and South America, especially Brazil.

Beef replacement is particularly relevant

It noted that releasing farmland would have an impact, particularly in China, the world‘s largest consumer of pork and chicken. Interestingly, replacing beef alone would provide about half the emissions reductions that could be achieved by reducing consumption of all four animal products combined.

However, the researchers warned that such changes should take into account the cultural significance of livestock farming and the impact on small farmers, while underlining the threat that climate change also poses to these groups. In addition, this change could promote biodiversity by restoring a significant amount of land area, which could make an important contribution to the global land restoration needs by 2030, as set out in a global agreement in late 2022.

The study also highlights that the protection of life-sustaining ecosystems could be reduced by more than half by 2050.

Netherlands allows startups to do laboratory meat tastings

