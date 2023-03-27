At Media Markt you can buy three video games and only have to pay for two of them.* As part of the gaming campaign, you can choose from numerous games for Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox or PC. The offer is only valid until April 8, 2023 – so you should grab it quickly!
On the offer page of the deal*, simply add three games from the selection to your shopping cart. The price for the cheapest game is then automatically deducted at the checkout. When selecting the games, you are not limited to one console, but can choose from all categories.
Most games cost between 40.00 and 70.00 euros – so you can save a lot if you get one of them for free. Which games can we particularly recommend to you? Here are our favorites for PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC: