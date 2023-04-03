Home Technology Media Markt offer: You get 3 games for the price of 2
by admin
PR / Business Insider


Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more


At Media Markt you can buy three video games and only have to pay for two of them.* As part of the gaming campaign, you can choose from numerous games for Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox or PC. The offer is only valid until April 8, 2023 – so you should grab it quickly!

On the offer page of the deal*, simply add three games from the selection to your shopping cart. The price for the cheapest game is then automatically deducted at the checkout. When selecting the games, you are not limited to one console, but can choose from all categories.

Most games cost between 40.00 and 70.00 euros – so you can save a lot if you get one of them for free. Which games can we particularly recommend to you? Here are our favorites for PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC:

For the PlayStation 5

For the PlayStation 4

For the Xbox Series X

For the Xbox One

For the PC


*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit


