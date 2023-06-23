Media Markt & Saturn give away the VAT – the deals!

PR / Business Insider

Media Markt and Saturn are giving you the VAT on numerous products until June 26, 2023 at 09:00 a.m.

This corresponds to a 19 percent discount on the net price and 16 percent on the gross price and is deducted directly in the shopping cart.

Here you can go directly to all products of the VAT campaign at Media Markt* and Saturn*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

You want to treat yourself to something from your wish list or get one or the other gift for family and friends? Then you should stop by Media Markt and Saturn! The two technology giants are currently giving you the VAT on numerous top products.

Media Markt* and Saturn* regularly organize exciting discount campaigns for customers who are enthusiastic about technology. Until June 26, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. you can now secure countless products from all conceivable categories and get the VAT for free. That suggests a discount of 19 percent. In fact, you save “only” just under 16 percent, since the VAT is added to the net price of a product. This corresponds to about 16 percent of the gross price.

Which VAT offers can we particularly recommend to you? You can find our suggestions here! If you don’t find the right deal for you, you can simply look around directly at Media Markt* and Saturn*.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

