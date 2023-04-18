Home » Media Molecule co-founder and creative director Mark Healey leaves developer – Gamereactor
Technology

Media Molecule co-founder and creative director Mark Healey leaves developer – Gamereactor

by admin
Media Molecule co-founder and creative director Mark Healey leaves developer – Gamereactor

Media Molecule has been making headlines again this past week, as just recently, the UK developer announced that it would be ending support for user-generated content title Dreams later this year, all so it could pool its resources in one on the new project.

But beyond that, Mark Healey, Media Molecule’s co-founder and creative director, announced in a Twitter thread that he’s leaving the developer after 17 years there.

“So, after seventeen incredible years of co-birthing and building the media molecule – I decided it was time for me to fly the nest – set sail and chart a new course – and today is my last day at MM.

“From LittleBigPlanet to Dreams and more – proud to play my part, and lucky to be jamming with some really smart people – and such a talented community, I will continue to be a fan of it…

“…but a strong cosmic breeze is tugging at me, and my pirate heart is awakened, and I am not getting any younger, so I’m going to indulge in the winds of my various curiosities for a while, and see them where will it take me…

“…so it’s new beginnings, following one’s heart, exploring the unknown – yo ho ho and a bottle of rum – I’m off to a pirate adventure! (one that involves crafting a game).

Healy is actually the second co-founder of Media Molecule to leave in 2023, as art director Karim Etuni also left the company earlier this year.

See also  Multi-platform Meet the Chainsaw Man Resident Evil 4 Trial Edition- PCM

You may also like

Astralis Updates Its CS:GO Roster – Counter-Strike: Global...

buy an OLED and get a foldable

EU wants to reduce energy consumption in standby...

🎮A new Pokémon reminiscent of “Terapagos” from “Pokémon...

Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: all the details...

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard gets approval in...

Environmentalists: inside sue against EU greenwashing of natural...

Story of MrBeast, the youtuber who has more...

God of Rock Review – Gamereactor

Petition wants to achieve better conditions for users

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy