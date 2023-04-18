Media Molecule co-founder and creative director Mark Healey leaves developer – Gamereactor

Media Molecule has been making headlines again this past week, as just recently, the UK developer announced that it would be ending support for user-generated content title Dreams later this year, all so it could pool its resources in one on the new project.

But beyond that, Mark Healey, Media Molecule’s co-founder and creative director, announced in a Twitter thread that he’s leaving the developer after 17 years there.

“So, after seventeen incredible years of co-birthing and building the media molecule – I decided it was time for me to fly the nest – set sail and chart a new course – and today is my last day at MM.

“From LittleBigPlanet to Dreams and more – proud to play my part, and lucky to be jamming with some really smart people – and such a talented community, I will continue to be a fan of it…

“…but a strong cosmic breeze is tugging at me, and my pirate heart is awakened, and I am not getting any younger, so I’m going to indulge in the winds of my various curiosities for a while, and see them where will it take me…

“…so it’s new beginnings, following one’s heart, exploring the unknown – yo ho ho and a bottle of rum – I’m off to a pirate adventure! (one that involves crafting a game).

Healy is actually the second co-founder of Media Molecule to leave in 2023, as art director Karim Etuni also left the company earlier this year.