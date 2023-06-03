MediaMarkt is selling the Samsung Galaxy A54 with a 10 GB tariff for €12.99 a month

Do you want a cheap cell phone tariff in combination with a high-quality smartphone? Then you should stop by at MediaMarkt. For only 12.99 euros a month you get the insider tip smartphone Samsung Galaxy A54 with 10 GB data volume and Allnet flat rate. We’ll show you why the offer is worth it.

Popular Samsung smartphone with tariff at a bargain price at MediaMarkt

The Galaxy A54 was only introduced a few months ago and there are already good deals with the brand new smartphone. At MediaMarkt you can get the mid-range smartphone with 10 GB of LTE data volume and all-network flat rate at a bargain price (see offer at MediaMarkt). The bundle only costs you 12.99 euros per month and a one-off fee of EUR 93.94 for the connection price, additional payment and shipping. An absolute top deal, as our calculation below proves.

Tariff details at a glance

Tarif: green LTE

Network: Vodafone

10 GB LTE data volume (max. 50 MBit/s)

LTE data volume (max. 50 MBit/s) Allnet flat rate, SMS cost 0.19 euros

EU-Roaming inklusive

24 months minimum term, 1 month notice period

Galaxy A54 with a contract with MediaMarkt: That’s why the offer is worth it

The costs of the tariff bundle at a glance Basic charge (monthly) 12,99 Euro additional payment (once, at the beginning of the contract) 49 Euro connection fee (once, at the beginning of the contract) 39,99 Euro Shipping (once) 4,95 Euro Total cost after 24 months

(in the event of termination at the end of the minimum contract period,

monthly and one-off costs added) 405,70 Euro device value

(current online best price according to idealo.de) 368,54 Euro effective cost tariff

(total cost minus device value) 37,16 Euro Effective cost tariff per month 1,55 Euro

According to the idealo price comparison, the Galaxy A54 with 128 GB currently costs at least 369 euros. If you subtract this value from the total cost of the tariff, you pay effectively only 1.55 euros per month for the tariff. This is an extremely good price for 10 GB data volume with Allnet-Flat in the Vodafone network.

However, don’t forget to cancel the contract in good time at the end of the minimum term, because this is the only way to get the low price. If you should forget that, the contract will not be extended by another year, but can be terminated monthly since the beginning of 2022.

What does the Samsung Galaxy A54 offer you?

The A54 offers some innovations compared to its predecessor. Particularly noteworthy is the noble processing, because the front and back are now made of Gorilla Glass. As a result, the smartphone is not only more robust, but also looks higher quality. Another innovation is the eSIM function, which is available for the first time in a Galaxy A model. Also the Camera has been improved and now has advanced optical image stabilization. The Display as well as the processor of the A54 have also been upgraded. Samsung promises a performance increase of 20 to 25 percent, which should mean a noticeable optimization of the smartphone’s speed and response time.

You can find out more about the A54 in our hands-on video:

