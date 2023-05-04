MediaMarkt is selling the Samsung Galaxy S23 with a 25 GB tariff at a bargain price

Are you looking for a cheap cell phone tariff with the new Samsung flagship S23? Then MediaMarkt has the right offer for you. You can currently get hold of the smartphone together with a 25 GB tariff in the o2 network at an absolute bargain price. We have calculated all the costs and tell you why the offer is worthwhile.

Samsung Galaxy S23 with 25 GB tariff at a bargain price at MediaMarkt

The Galaxy S23 was introduced just a few months ago and there are now some good tariff deals for the new Samsung flagship. At MediaMarkt you can get the smartphone in the 128 GB variant with the “Mobile M” tariff in the o2 network for just 32,99 Euro Basic fee per month (view offer at MediaMarkt). In addition, there is a one-time fee of EUR 53.94 for additional payment, connection price and shipping. are included 25 GB data volume as well as one Allnet-Flat. The special thing about this tariff: You get 5 GB of data volume per year. So in the second year you already have 30 GB of data volume. Our calculation below shows why this offer is a great bargain.



Tariff details at a glance

Network: o2

Tarif: Mobile M

Allnet and SMS flat rate

25 GB 5G data allowance (max. 300 MBit/s Download)

(max. 300 MBit/s Download) EU-Roaming inklusive

24 month contract term, 1 month notice period

The volume of data increases every year 5 GB an

Samsung Galaxy S23 with a contract with MediaMarkt: That’s why the offer is worth it

Costs at a glance

Basic charge

(monthly) 32,99 Euro additional payment

(once, at the beginning of the contract) 9 Euro connection fee

(once, at the beginning of the contract) 39,99 Euro Shipping

(once) 4,95 Euro Total cost after 24 months

(in the event of termination at the end of the minimum contract period,

monthly and one-off costs added) 845,70 Euro device value

(current online best price according to idealo.de) 699 Euro effective cost tariff

(total cost minus device value and bonuses) 146,70 Euro Effective cost tariff per month 6,11 Euro To the offer at MediaMarkt See also For the first time, a super-massive black hole with a mass of 30 billion times the sun was caught by the gravitational lens effect | TechNews Technology New Report

The Galaxy S23 with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM According to the idealo price comparison, it currently costs at least 699 euros from reputable dealers. If you subtract this value from the total cost of the tariff over the period of 24 months, it becomes clear that you are here effectively only 6.11 euros per month pays. So you get the high-performance tariff very cheaply with your smartphone.

The calculation with the low price only works if you cancel at the end of the minimum contract period. If you should forget that, the contract will not be extended by another year as before, but can be canceled monthly.

For whom is the Samsung Galaxy S23 with a contract worthwhile?

This is a good offer for anyone who would like to own a high-end smartphone with the S23 and can use a contract with a lot of data volume.

The S23 scores particularly well with its bright 120-Hzdisplay and an improved processor with 8 CPU cores and 3,36 GHz clock frequency and 8 GB of RAM. The display resolution makes mobile gamers’ hearts beat faster and 8K-capable video recording rounds off the overall package.

You can find out more about the Samsung Galaxy S23 in our hands-on video:

