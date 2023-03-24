Are you looking for a good cell phone tariff with the new Samsung Galaxy S23? Then MediaMarkt has the right offer for you. You get the Samsung flagship together with a 60 GB tariff in the o2 network at a bargain price. We have calculated all the costs and revealed why the offer is worthwhile.

MediaMarkt: Samsung Galaxy S23 with 30 GB tariff at a cracking price

The new Galaxy S23 was released on Presented February 1, 2023 and meanwhile there are some good tariff deals for the new Samsung flagship. At MediaMarkt you can get the smartphone in the 128 GB variant with the “Free L” tariff in the o2 network for just 39,99 Euro Basic fee per month (view offer at MediaMarkt). In addition, there are 45.94 euros for additional payment, connection fee and shipping, but there is a lot on offer: are included 60 GB data volume as well as one Allnet and SMS flat rate and as a bonus gives 50 euros for phone number portability in addition. Our calculation below shows why this offer is a great bargain.



Tariff details at a glance

Network: o2

Tarif: Free L

60 GB LTE data volume (max. 300 MBit/s)

LTE data volume (max. 300 MBit/s) Allnet and SMS flat rate

EU-Roaming inklusive

24 months minimum term, 1 month notice period

50 euros bonus for phone number portability

Samsung Galaxy S23 with a contract with MediaMarkt: That’s why the offer is worth it

Costs at a glance

Basic charge

(monthly) 39,99 Euro additional payment

(once, at the beginning of the contract) 1 Euro connection fee

(once, at the beginning of the contract) 39,99 Euro Shipping

(once) 4,95 Euro Total cost after 24 months

(in the event of termination at the end of the minimum contract period,

monthly and one-off costs added) 1.005,70 Euro device value

(current online best price according to idealo.de) 728 Euro Bonus

for phone number portability 50 Euro effective cost tariff

(total cost minus device value and bonuses) 227,70 Euro Effective cost tariff per month 9,49 Euro

The Galaxy S23 with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM According to the idealo price comparison, it currently costs at least 728 euros. If you deduct this value and the EUR 50 bonus for number portability from the total cost of the tariff over the period of 24 months, it becomes clear that you are here effectively only 9.49 euros per month pays. So you get the very potent tariff at an absolute top price.

The calculation with the low price only works if you cancel at the end of the minimum contract period. If you should forget that, the contract will not be extended by another year as before, but can be canceled monthly.

For whom is the Samsung Galaxy S23 with a contract worthwhile?

This is a good offer for anyone who would like to own a high-end smartphone with the S23 and can use a contract with a lot of data volume.

The S23 scores particularly well with its bright 120-Hzdisplay and an improved processor with 8 CPU cores and 3,36 GHz clock frequency and 8 GB of RAM. The display resolution makes mobile gamers’ hearts beat faster and 8K-capable video recording rounds off the overall package.

You can find out more about the Samsung Galaxy S23 in our hands-on video:

