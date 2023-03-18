In view of the rising energy prices, it can be very lucrative to deal with the savings potential of your own heating. It is particularly easy to save energy here by using intelligent thermostats. Matching this, MediaMarkt is currently offering the AVM FRITZ!DECT 301 radiator thermostat in a set of 5 at a bargain price.

MediaMarkt: Smart radiator controls in a set of 5 at a low price

If you don’t want to worry about the next utility bill, you can come along AVM FRITZ!DECT 301 radiator thermostats just save money. MediaMarkt offers the smart radiator thermostat in the 5er-Set currently for 199 Euro including shipping to (view offer at MediaMarkt). At other dealers you pay at least 250 euros, so you get a first-class saving here.

AVM FRITZ!DECT 301 (5 units) Instead of 295 euros RRP: Smart radiator controller with e-paper display and DECT ULE radio with a range of up to 40 m. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/18/2023 06:56

What do the smart radiator thermostats from AVM offer you?

With the FRITZ!DECT 301 radiator thermostats you can Automatically regulate room temperature at home and thereby save energy. The thermostats take the temperature and time of day into account and switch off automatically when the set temperature is reached. This means that energy is not wasted unnecessarily and money is saved in the process.

The smart radiator controls are connected to a DECT-compatible FRITZ!Box via DECT ULE radio and can then simply be PC, Smartphone, Tablet or a FRITZ!Fon being controlled. With the clear E-Paper-Display and useful functions such as the detection of open windows, a possible key lock, push service and continuous updates, FRITZ!DECT 301 thermostats are an ideal addition to the smart home network.

Installation is usually easy and will get through most heating systems supplied adapter supports. After setting up, the domestic heating also on the go be controlled and, for example, be turned up via the internet via an app before it arrives.

Amazon customers are extremely satisfied and give it a very good 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 11,000 reviews. Also the Stiftung Warentest was able to convince the model and it achieved that Test victory with the grade good (1.9) in issue 08/2019.

For whom is the installation of smart radiator thermostats worthwhile?

With the set, all you have to do is unscrew your old thermostatic heads and screw on the smart radiator thermostats – without drilling or bleeding. You can then operate your heating via smartphone when you are out and about. The system is therefore worthwhile for anyone who already has one Own a DECT-compatible Fritz!Box and their heating smarter, more efficient and more flexible control and want to save money at the same time.

