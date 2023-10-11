MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Surpasses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 in Performance, But Lacks an Energy-Saving Core

MediaTek is set to launch its latest flagship 5G chip, the Dimensity 9300, this month. Anticipation is high as people wonder if it will outperform its rival, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3. A well-known Chinese whistleblower has recently leaked the main specifications of the chip, including details about the CPU and GPU performance. Notably, the test software used Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3, suggesting that Qualcomm may be feeling some unease.

According to the information leaked by the Chinese whistleblower, the Dimensity 9300 chip will have a maximum clock speed of 3.25GHz and feature a CPU configuration of 1 x4 + 3 x4 + 4 A720, totaling eight cores. This includes 4 Cortex-X4 super cores and 4 Cortex-A720 cores. One noticeable aspect is that the Dimensity 9300 does not include any low-power Cortex-A520 cores, indicating that its power consumption may be higher than Snapdragon 8 Gen3.

In terms of GPU, the Dimensity 9300 will be equipped with the Immortalis G720, which boasts a total of 12 cores. The whistleblower claims that both the CPU and GPU of the Dimensity 9300 outperformed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3, although specific benchmark scores were not disclosed. However, the whistleblower did not mention anything about energy consumption, leaving doubts about the chip’s performance under continuous workload and its ability to control temperature. If these issues arise, frequency reduction may be necessary, compromising the overall performance stability compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen3.

Nevertheless, MediaTek likely has a solution in place for the absence of energy-saving cores. This move suggests that future flagship mobile phone chips may be priced based on all large cores, which is exciting news for consumers.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip will be manufactured using TSMC’s N4P process technology, a 4-nanometer process node. This technology not only enhances performance but also significantly improves energy efficiency. The Cortex-X4 core of the Dimensity 9300 is expected to provide a 15% performance boost and a 40% reduction in power consumption. Additionally, the energy efficiency of the Cortex-A720 core is said to be improved by 20%.

It’s important to note that the leaked information is based on a prototype, so the final configuration may change when MediaTek officially releases the chip. More details will be revealed at the upcoming press conference, and we will continue to follow any latest news on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300.

Source: Digital Chat Station

