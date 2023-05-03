Home » MediaTek quietly updated the Dimensity 7050 processor, which will be the first to be used in the upcoming realme 11 series mobile phones- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends
MediaTek quietly updated the Dimensity 7050 processor, which will be the first to be used in the upcoming realme 11 series mobile phones

MediaTek quietly updated the Dimensity 7050 processor, which will be the first to be used in the upcoming realme 11 series mobile phones

MediaTek has recently quietly launched the new Dimensity 7000 series processor, known as the Dimensity 7050, which is expected to be the first to be used in the realme 11 series mobile phones that will be announced on May 10.

The Dimensity 7050 is built with TSMC’s 6nm process. It consists of 2 sets of Cortex-A78 CPUs with an operating frequency of 2.6GHz and 6 sets of Cortex-A55 CPUs with an operating frequency of 2.0GHz to form a “2+6” set of cores. Mali-G68 MC4 GPU supports LPDDR5/4X memory and UFS 3.1/2.1 storage components.

The screen part supports 2520 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz frame refresh rate specification, the camera can correspond to the maximum resolution specification of 200 million pixels, supports 4K HDR video recording, hardware decoding and playback of HDR video functions, and supports up to 3 groups of HDR video It also supports HEVC, H.264 video encoding and compression, as well as HEVC, H.264, MPEG-1/2/4 and VP9 video playback.

The Dimensity 7050 also emphasizes the optimization of game operation, including Wi-Fi fast connection, 5G HSR transmission mode, and super hotspot connection function. Fi 6 with GNSS.

If there is no accident, Dimensity 7050 will be the first to be used in the realme 11 series, and it is expected to be announced at 4 pm on May 10.

