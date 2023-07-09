MediaWiki: Security Warning! Several IT vulnerabilities reported

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for MediaWiki. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for MediaWiki on July 7th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Open Source MediaWiki are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: NIST Vulnerability Database (Status: 06.07.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for MediaWiki – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

MediaWiki Bug: Effects of an IT attack

MediaWiki is a free wiki originally developed for use on Wikipedia.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in MediaWiki to bypass security protections or perform a cross-site scripting attack.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-37302 and CVE-2023-37301.

Systems affected by the MediaWiki vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source MediaWiki

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

NIST Vulnerability Database vom 2023-07-06 (07.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for MediaWiki. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/07/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++



