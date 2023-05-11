MediaWorld discounts a Lenovo Legion PC with RTX 3060 under 1000 euros

Going beyond MediaWorld’s XDays offers, it is also worth dwelling on further discounts launched in the field of Tech products by the well-known chain. In this regard, the latter has launched a promotional initiative concerning a PC Lenovo Legion con GPU RTX 3060.

Going into more detail than what is on offer, the Lenovo Legion T5 26AMR5 model is now offered at a cost of 999 euros through the official MediaWorld portal. From the latter website we learn that previously the price was 1,599.99 euros, therefore what is referred to is a possible saving of 37.56%.

Put simply, on balance it is possible to take advantage of one discount of 600.99 euros. Also considering the fact that it falls below the “psychological barrier” of 1,000 euros, you understand well that it could potentially be a good opportunity for a certain type of user. In fact, those who go looking for a pre-assembled could actually find bread for their teeth.

This is also considering that the Lenovo Legion T5 26AMR5 datasheet it includes, net of the aforementioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 video card, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD and an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor (even if it is not indicated in a complete way in the description, what explained by MediaWorld would seem to indicate the latter) . The operating system is Windows 11 Home. For the rest, note the fact that free online delivery is present, as well as that the offer in question is part of the most recent MediaWorld flyer.