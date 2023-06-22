MediaWorld, the price of the Sony BRAVIA 2023 TV drops sharply: 30% less

There are not only MediaWorld offers on Xiaomi smartphones in this period. In fact, the popular chain has also launched a myriad of other promotional initiatives related to the Tech world. Among these, we find an important discount on a Sony BRAVIA Smart TV bound for 2023.

More precisely, the Sony KD75X85L model is now offered at a cost of 1,599.99 euros through the official MediaWorld portal. From the latter website we learn that previously the price was 2,299.99 euros. It is therefore possible to take advantage of a discount of 30.43%as indicated by the chain itself.

In a nutshell, on balance, the possible saving is 700 euros. Understand well, therefore, that it could actually be a good opportunity for those looking for a TV of a certain range. Among other things, there is the possibility of taking advantage of free online delivery, as indicated directly on the MediaWorld portal.

As for the Sony KD75X85L data sheet, which we remember represents a 2023 model, we find a panel with a large diagonal of 75 inches with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). Then present all the smart features you expect, as it is a Google TV solution. For the rest, you may also be interested in deepening the official Sony website, as the latter goes into more detail on the product specifications.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

