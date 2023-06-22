Home » MediaWorld, the price of the Sony BRAVIA 2023 TV drops sharply: 30% less
Technology

MediaWorld, the price of the Sony BRAVIA 2023 TV drops sharply: 30% less

by admin
MediaWorld, the price of the Sony BRAVIA 2023 TV drops sharply: 30% less

There are not only MediaWorld offers on Xiaomi smartphones in this period. In fact, the popular chain has also launched a myriad of other promotional initiatives related to the Tech world. Among these, we find an important discount on a Sony BRAVIA Smart TV bound for 2023.

More precisely, the Sony KD75X85L model is now offered at a cost of 1,599.99 euros through the official MediaWorld portal. From the latter website we learn that previously the price was 2,299.99 euros. It is therefore possible to take advantage of a discount of 30.43%as indicated by the chain itself.

In a nutshell, on balance, the possible saving is 700 euros. Understand well, therefore, that it could actually be a good opportunity for those looking for a TV of a certain range. Among other things, there is the possibility of taking advantage of free online delivery, as indicated directly on the MediaWorld portal.

As for the Sony KD75X85L data sheet, which we remember represents a 2023 model, we find a panel with a large diagonal of 75 inches with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). Then present all the smart features you expect, as it is a Google TV solution. For the rest, you may also be interested in deepening the official Sony website, as the latter goes into more detail on the product specifications.

See also  Don't be afraid of being hated by sending messages!The mobile phone "typing keyboard" will have ChatGPT to modify your tone for you-Free Electronic News 3C Technology

You may also like

films, series and programs to see on June...

Salesforce AI Cloud, enterprise artificial intelligence

Lies of P and Wolong: Fallen Dynasty Announced...

Apple iOS 16.5.1 update released!Fixed Lightning to USB...

VLC: New vulnerability! UNIX and Linux affected

Startup receives investment in millions and launches protein...

Final Fantasy XVI Review – Gamereactor

EA changes its corporate structure

Fallout 76 gets 60 FPS support for PS5...

Greentech aircraft: Hamburg and Rotterdam are planning hydrogen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy