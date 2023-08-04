Home » Medical journals around the world fear a possible nuclear catastrophe
by admin
Over 100 medical journals from around the world, normally competing for exclusive contentagreed to join forces to call for urgent action to eliminate nuclear weapons, stressing that the threat of a nuclear catastrophe is “great and growing”.

This extraordinary move comes, as can be seen, at a time when the Russia has repeatedly issued veiled warnings on the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, while North Korea continues to test missiles and non-proliferation efforts seem to stall (as the Doomsday Clock tells us).

An editorial published in numerous medical journals called on health professionals around the world to raise awareness of citizens and leaders about the “great danger to public health represented by nuclear weapons. “The danger is great and growing“says the editorial, co-authored by the editors of 11 leading medical journals including BMJ, Lancet, JAMA and the New England Journal of Medicine.”Nuclear armed states must eliminate their nuclear arsenals before they eliminate us.

The use of nuclear weapons, the authors of the editorial warn, would be “catastrophic for humanity”. Even a “limited” nuclear war, involving only 250 of the world‘s 13,000 nuclear weapons, could cause immediate death of 120 million people and cause a global climate disruption that would lead to nuclear famine, putting two billion people at risk.

In short, coloring your house white will not be enough.

