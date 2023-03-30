Medicine: Elongated microbubbles work better than spherical ones



Gas-filled microbubbles are valued helpers in medicine. Administered into the bloodstream, they act as a contrast agent in vascular ultrasound, for example, because they reflect ultrasound waves particularly well. Or they temporarily open cell membranes and blood vessel walls for drugs if they are stimulated with ultrasound and alternately made to swell and shrink.

Until now, the spheres, which are one to ten micrometers in size, have always been spherical. Similar to soap bubbles, this is due to surface tension. Researchers led by Anshuman Dasgupta and Twan Lammers from RWTH Aachen University, together with international cooperation partners, have now shown that elongated microbubbles can outperform their spherical relatives in many respects.

Flow closer to vessel walls

In the blood, instead of in the middle of the vessel, they flow closer to the vessel wall and thus touch it more often, exactly where they are supposed to work, says Dasgupta. They also escape the scavenger cells of the immune system better and can therefore remain in the blood longer. In this way, their concentration on the vessel walls is higher. Above all, however, animal experiments with mice showed that the elongated vesicles are better able to open the blood-brain barrier thanks to all these advantages. Especially for the latter, microbubbles are considered to be a great hope in medicine.

Blood-brain barrier is crossed

The blood-brain barrier is a selective physiological protective barrier between blood vessel and brain cells. It blocks pathogens and normally lets only oxygen and nutrients like glucose through and carbon dioxide and waste out. Foreign substances such as medicines only gain access if, like paracetamol, they are small and relatively water-insoluble. Larger drug molecules such as therapeutic antibodies cannot get through. Here, microbubbles are supposed to help open the door to such drugs.

As the Aachen researchers write in the journal PNAS, in mouse experiments, almost twice as much of the dye trypan blue – which was administered as a model drug parallel to the vesicles – reached the brain of the animals with the help of the elongated microbubbles than with the classic round vesicles. For the production, Dasgupta heated a polymer that is already approved as a surgical adhesive for closing wounds. When heated above a certain temperature, it becomes more liquid and rubbery and can now be stretched. When it is cooled again, the material solidifies and retains the new shape. “It then has a glassy, ​​crystal-like consistency again,” adds Lammers.

The polymer consists of butyl cyanoacrylate monomers (PBCA). “PBCA, like other poly(alkyl cyanoacrylates), is considered a relatively biocompatible material. It has already been studied in patients for other applications, such as drug delivery using nanoparticles,” says Lammers. “It certainly won’t cause any major health problems at the doses used.” The material gradually breaks down over time, its side chains falling off, until the pieces of polymer are small enough to be easily excreted through the liver and kidneys.

Application of antibodies planned

In the next step of the experiment, the researchers want to attach antibodies to the surface of the longitudinal vesicles, which they are supposed to anchor to the blood-brain barrier, where they are then made to oscillate or burst using ultrasound. In addition, they reckon that elongating the vesicles even further, making them even more needle-shaped, could lead to even better efficacy. This would also increase future market opportunities. Because some of the round medical microbubbles are already on the market. “There could be room for another product, but only if it doesn’t look the same and doesn’t do exactly the same thing as the blisters that are already out there,” says Lammers.

(mack)

