medicine has no limits

Gert-Jan had a terrible accident 11 years ago which paralyzed his legs and arms. Today he returns to have control over the movements. How is it possible? Let’s find out together.

“I learned to walk again“. Here is a phrase that will become famous in the medical field. Gert-Jan in fact, has once again a brain able to communicate directly with the part of the spinal cord that controls movement, so much so that it allows him to stand and walk in a totally natural and independent way.

After having seen how to walk with lampreys again, it was the research group of the Polytechnic University of Lausanne led by Grégoire Courtine who made this almost miraculous result possible, which states: “The new approach is completely different“.

“It’s a digital bridge that we’ve established between the brain and the spinal cord. It is not a simple stimulation, but of an interface that makes possible a direct conversation between the brain and the spinal cord. This time there is a synchronicity between the intention to walk and the action of walking“.

It is in fact the brain that calibrates the “commands” directly, adapting them to the situation that the patient is experiencing. Naturally all this leads to a significant increase in the quality of lifegiving again the possibility to experience daily events such as driving a car or going out with friends.

However, the digital bridge is decidedly cumbersome, since it is made up of 64 electrodes that continuously record the signals of the sensorimotor cortex using frequencies identified thanks to the use of artificial intelligence. Subsequently these impulses, are translated into electrical signals and transmitted to the spinal cord where they are processed by 16 electrodes. This whole process “simply” requires a wearable control system contained in a backpack.

Complicated as it sounds, it only took five minutes to calibrate the device, which has remained stable for over a year. “I managed to stand on my two legs, I learned to walk naturally and I can control my movements and strength“, Gert-Jan said again in the press conference.

For now, he is the only person in the world on whom the new technique, described in the prestigious magazine, has been tested Naturebut considering the huge leaps in medicine as demonstrated by the 20-minute stopped heart transplant, we’re willing to bet it won’t be the last. The goal is (obviously) to allow paralyzed people to move again in the simplest way possible.