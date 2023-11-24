Home » MediEvil co-founder forced to sell his GOTY BAFTA – Sina Hong Kong
MediEvil co-founder forced to sell his GOTY BAFTA

MediEvil co-founder forced to sell his GOTY BAFTA – Sina Hong Kong

“MediEvil Co-Creator Forced to Sell BAFTA Trophy and Memorabilia Due to Financial Troubles”

James Wilson, co-creator of the iconic PlayStation game MediEvil, has recently made a heartbreaking announcement on Twitter. Despite the success of the game’s sequel, which won a BAFTA Game of the Year award, Wilson has been struggling to find work and has been facing financial difficulties. In a desperate move to alleviate his financial woes, Wilson has decided to put his Game of the Year BAFTA trophy up for auction, with a starting bid of £6,000. Additionally, he has also sold a Sir Dan Hand figure and a Funko Pop signed by Sir Daniel Fortescue.

The news of an industry veteran having to let go of his prized possessions due to financial hardships sheds light on the tough year that 2023 has been for game creators. Despite strong sales and positive reviews throughout the year, layoffs have been plaguing the gaming industry, leaving even well-respected creators like James Wilson struggling to make ends meet.

The gaming community is deeply saddened by this news and hopes that 2024 will bring better opportunities and stability for the talented individuals who bring our favorite games to life.

(Source: Gamereactor.cn)

