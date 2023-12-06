Meet Quantum Heron: the IBM chip that brings us into the age of quantum utility

Listen to the audio version of the article

Only a few days ago Amazon Web Services announced the work in progress for the development of a chip capable of overcoming the main limits of quantum computing, a “square” of ten centimeters by ten whose essential peculiarity is that of guaranteeing an exponential suppression of number of errors. An important step forward for quantum computing, the AWS managers underlined, which could pave the way for more widespread use of this technology. In the last few hours, however, another important announcement on the subject of supercomputing came from New York on the occasion of IBM’s Quantum Summit, an event which saw the American giant present Quantum Heron, the first of a new series of quantum processors which arise from an architecture designed in the last four years. The declared plus of the new chip? Achieving the highest performance metrics of 133 qubits and lowest error rates (at least five times previous records) of any IBM quantum processor made available to date.

The first modular quantum machine



Quantum System Two, however, is the name of Big Blue’s first modular quantum computer, installed in Yorktown Heights, New York and powered by three Heron processors. The importance of this machine, which combines a scalable cryogenic infrastructure with classic runtime servers equipped with modular qubit control electronics, can be understood from the description we read in the note released by the Armonk company: “a milestone of quantum centric supercomputing architecture”. The development path that IBM has designed up to 2033 therefore starts from these bases (and from expected further evolutions at the hardware and software level) and aims to significantly improve the quality of operations with quantum gates, increasing the size of the executable circuits and consequently harnessing the full potential of large-scale quantum computing. The acceleration that the North American company wants to give to the adoption of this technology is well summarized by Dario Gil, SVP and Director of Research of IBM, according to which “we have now entered the era in which quantum computers are used as a tool for explore new frontiers of science and for our part we will continue to advance how these systems can scale and provide value to users through modular architectures.” In fact, there is no shortage of applications for BigBlue’s quantum machines: the 127 qubit Quantum Eagle processor is, for example, used to explore “utility scale” problems in chemistry, physics and materials and is at the service of researchers at Argonne National Laboratory of the United States Department of Energy, various universities (Tokyo, Washington, Cologne, Harvard, Berkeley) and cutting-edge research centers such as Donostia International Physics, as well as IBM itself.

Gen AI to simplify quantum software programming

At the New York event, IBM also unveiled Qiskit 1.0, an open-source quantum programming software that promises state-of-the-art features to help computing scientists design quantum circuits quickly and easily. According to the company, the new generation of its software stack is a turning point in terms of stability and speed and is paired with Qiskit Patterns, a mechanism capable of allowing developers to write quantum code more easily. Finally, there was an announcement linked to generative artificial intelligence: IBM will integrate the LLM technology available through the proprietary watsonx platform to automate the development of quantum code for Qiskit and take a further step forward in simplifying the way in which algorithms quantum technologies are being built for industrial-scale exploration.”

