Behavior Interactive gave us a look at how the upcoming Meet Your Maker expansion will expand with other content in its first three months.Despite only coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on April 4, the game will receive various free new updates in April and May, before being released via“Major Content Update”to expand.

As you can see in the roadmap below, we’re told that Meet Your Maker will get a free Hellscape Deco Pack on April 18th, all ahead of regular updates and drops that Fall will bring new mods and enhancements (which can even change the behavior of traps/guards) until June, each unlockable through playtime.

Come June, the Sector 1: Dreadshore major addition will bring a new environment/cosmetic pack immediately available to all players for free, as well as a new Custodian, weapons, traps, wards, and more, all available through playtime Unlock or unlock instantly with direct purchase. As part of this drop, the new makeup line will be a purely paid addition.

Beyond that, we can expect bug fixes and balancing of the ranking system, as well as updates/resets throughout the three-month period.