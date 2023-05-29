meeting with the Pope and new film on…

After the Cannes Film Festival, Martin Scorsese has started a mini-tour in Italywhere he met Pope Francis over the weekend and announced that he will make a film about Jesus. The legendary director, known for his religious faith, said:

“I responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing the screenplay for a film about Jesus”Scorsese announced Saturday during a conference at the Vatican (via Variety). “I’m about to start making it”.

Martin Scorsese in Italy: “I will make a film about Jesus”

During the meeting in the Vatican, Scorsese expressed his admiration for “The Gospel according to Matthew” by Pier Paolo Pasolini. The director also spoke about the meaning of his own The Last Temptation of Christfilm from 1988 and how he is ready for the “next step in his research on the figure of Jesus”.

A path that in 2016 had given birth Silence, which was also screened in the Vatican. The film chronicled the persecution of Jesuit Christians in 17th-century Japan.

Scorsese’s manager, Rick Yorndid not respond to a request for comment on the director’s new film project.

Martin Scorsese will continue your tour in Italy with a series of meetings and screenings at the Casa del Cinema in Rome and the Cineteca di Bologna. Here the complete program.