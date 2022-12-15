news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Article: Jakob Hansen – Gamereactor.cn

While Mega Man is primarily known as a difficult platformer, in the early 2000s, Mega Man vs. MMO turned the series into a tactical role-playing game. The spin-off series was very successful, with six entries released in quick succession (ten if you count the Pokémon-like variants).

Soon, you’ll be able to experience all of the games on modern hardware, as Capcom revealed that Mega Man Battle.net: Legacy Collection will launch on April 19, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Steam. The collection can even play most of the game titles online.

The physical releases for PS4 and Nintendo Switch will include all ten game variants, while the digital edition is split into two volumes and includes the following games:

Volume 1:

Mega Man Battle.net 3: White

Volume 2:

Mega Man Battle.net 4: Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle.net 4: Red Sun

Mega Man Battle.net 5: Colonel’s Team

Mega Man Battle Network 5：Team Protoman

Mega Man Battle.net 6: Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle.net 6: Cybeast Falzar

Check out the trailer for Mega Man Battle.net: Legacy Collection below.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here