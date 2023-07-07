Mega Sound? Der Tribit XSound Mega im Test

With the XSound Mega, Tribit offers a powerful Bluetooth speaker at a fair price. At least Tribit advertises that the speaker is powerful.

While most Bluetooth speaker manufacturers do, Tribit has built a strong reputation. From a price/performance perspective, Tribit Bluetooth speakers are pretty much the best models on the market, at least the models I have had my hands on so far.

How about the Tribit XSound Mega? Is this also an insider tip? Does it sound good and “powerful” as promised by the manufacturer?

Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to Tribit for making the XSound Mega available for this test.

Testing the Tribit XSound Mega

The Tribit XSound Mega is a compact to medium-sized Bluetooth speaker. It measures 250 x 87 x 80 mm, which makes it neither tiny nor huge.

The weight is astonishing, because the Bluetooth speaker is quite heavy at 1036g!

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing though, as more bulk and weight can be a positive for the sound. However, you will be really surprised how massive and heavy the XSound Mega feels.

The speaker is also generally well built! The case looks valuable and stable. This consists of a mixture of plastic, a kind of hard rubber and metal.

The metal is attached to the front of the speaker and covers the drivers. Here we have a large active driver that is said to deliver up to 30W, as well as a large passive driver that improves bass performance and is responsible for internal pressure equalization.

The XSound Mega is controlled via 7 buttons on the top. In addition to the usual control buttons, we have an EQ button, which allows you to control and adjust the sound of the speaker, as well as an “LED” button.

A kind of LED ring is attached around the edge of the speaker grille. With this button you can control the light or the colors and patterns.

The connections of the Tribit XSound Mega are hidden under a rubber cover on the back. This is important for the IPX7 water protectionwhich should theoretically protect the speaker even when briefly submerged.

Under the cover we find a USB C in/out, as well as a USB A out and a 3.5mm AUX in. There is an 8000 mAh battery in the speaker, which is not a bad capacity.

This should allow a runtime of +- 20 hours. In an emergency, you can also use the speaker as a kind of power bank, for which the USB A output is available.

Klang der Tribit XSound Mega

Let’s get to the important point, the sound of the speaker.

Let’s start right here with its greatest strength, the Bass. Especially in XBass mode, the speaker delivers a remarkable bass. Of course we still have to see this in relation to the size, but the speaker is very bassy for the dimensions! Above all, the bass is of very good quality with a nice depth. Even the subjective bass volume is very high!

In short, the bass is a highlight of the Tribit XSound Mega!

It gets a little heavier in the mids and highs. The Tribit XSound Mega only has one driver for all frequency ranges. This tends to be optimized for the bass. Accordingly, the highs are not super brilliant and the speaker has a slightly warmer undertone.

But this is not dull sounding, just a little warmer. I would have liked a touch more brilliance and sharpness. However, you get used to the slightly warmer undertone very quickly, especially since the speaker is not too warm. Voices appear clean and natural.

All in all, I am positively impressed by the sound of the loudspeaker. The level stability is good, but not outstanding. You get smaller rooms and loud sound, but you don’t get a large living room to tremble.

However, the XSound Mega would be perfectly usable for a small-scale barbecue party.

Conclusion

Another recommended Bluetooth speaker from Tribit! The Tribit XSound Mega is a great Bluetooth speaker, especially if you’re looking for a medium compact model with lots of bass.

Because the bass is the highlight of the Tribit XSound Mega! The bass is voluminous, deep and powerful. I don’t know of anything better in this size class.

The highs aren’t bad either, but tend to be a bit warmer. If you are looking for super brilliant highs, then there are better models.

But if you can live with a slightly warmer, bass-heavy sound, then the Tribit XSound Mega is a great Bluetooth speaker for under $100!

