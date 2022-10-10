Luminosity Gaming has expanded its efforts in the fighting game space by signing a new Super Smash Bros. player. The man in question is Enrique “Mestre” Hernandez Solis, a professional player from Mexico best known for his games and Mr. Watch.

As revealed in a tweet, Luminosity said only when referring to the signing“No more free agency”. Meister himself also talked about going deeper into the light.

“After a long eight months in free agency, and a lot of struggle, the wait is over, and it’s worth it.

I am now part of @Luminosity. Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity, it really means a lot to me.

Mestre recently competed in the Big House 10 over the weekend, where he didn’t go particularly far before being eliminated by El Salvador “Zomba” DeSena.