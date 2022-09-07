Home Technology MelGeek’s new mechanical keyboard Pixel, highly customizable with LEGO bricks
In the past, iRocks (Eric) has introduced keyboards that allow users to install and stack Lego bricks, and the new mechanical keyboard Pixel, launched by MelGeek, can also install various Lego bricks around the keyboard, at the bottom, and even directly. Use Lego bricks as keycaps.

The Pixel itself has not been authorized by the Legoland factory, but Lego bricks can still be installed through the bumps on the keyboard surface, and there is no independent digital key block on the right side. And it supports button function customization, which can be adjusted according to individual needs.

In addition, each group of keys can also be disassembled independently and replaced with Lego bricks for keycaps. At the same time, the bottom of the key shaft is also equipped with RGB lighting. In addition, Lego bricks can also be installed at the bottom of the keyboard as required to create a personalized style.

The keyboard itself supports wireless and wired connections, and can be connected to up to 8 sets of devices. The suggested price is $199, and pre-orders are currently open.

