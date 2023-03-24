Almost exactly a year ago I wrote here about the so-called “TikTok tics”, a memetically transmitted disease of non-functional Tourette’s symptoms that has been puzzling doctors and researchers for two years. Azeen Ghorayshi now overwrites in the New York Times the healing of most affected teenagers and about the backgrounds of these first social media-induced Mass Psychogenic Illness (German: mass hysteria).

As with past mass hysterias, most of those affected are often young women, with a large proportion identifying as transgender. The background to the meme ticks in particular is obviously stress and anxiety triggered by bullying, insecurities about one’s own identity and, last but not least, the threat of a global pandemic. Most of the kids were healed through therapy, social media abstinence and a more relaxed attitude towards their own identity: “After a year of therapy, I came to the conclusion that labels are stupid”.

This identity-political background to these meme ticks, which I find quite surprising, fits into the picture: a few months ago, a study examined the wave of mental health problems among adolescents with regard to their political attitude. The result: left-liberal young women were the first population group to show corresponding symptoms, followed by left-liberal young men, followed by conservative girls and finally conservative boys. The wave of depression reached left-wing women up to two years earlier than conservative people. Why? Jonathan Haidt provides the obvious answer in his article “Why the Mental Health of Liberal Girls Sank First and Fastest”.

Leftist identity politics, particularly in its social media practice of viral outrage, generated a number of false “disempowering” assumptions in what Haidt and Greg Lukianoff called “Reverse Cognitive Behavioral Therapy”:

They came to believe that they were fragile and would be harmed by books, speakers, and words, which they learned were forms of violence (Great Untruth #1).

They came to believe that their emotions—especially their anxieties—were reliable guides to reality (Great Untruth #2).

They came to see society as comprised of victims and oppressors—good people and bad people (Great Untruth #3).

The sequence of the teenage mental health crisis, with the meme ticks as the most extreme example, is as follows for me: First, digital media transform social practices under attention-economic paradigms, then elevated Identity politics takes the psychological stress out of kids searching for themselves and subjects them to these very attention-economy social media paradigms, and finally a deadly pandemic turns the entire world upside down. As a result, first the numbers for depression among left-liberal young women are increasing, and then for everyone else as well.

In my newsletter I wrote about the paper linked above:

It is a tragedy of the (identity politics) left: A movement set out to “wake up” people and unquestionably raise public awareness of real structural discrimination and personal, identity-based prejudice, is organizing its movement on social media, unleashing memetic forces of viral outrage and falling into the trap of the attention economy by inadvertently creates motivations for victimhood that were so seductive that the participants in the movement became increasingly depressed.

And in extreme cases memetically transmitted Tourette’s symptoms developed.

