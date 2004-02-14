Dear Joel:

Is a man braver when he forgets, or when he remembers?

No, it should be asked this way: Is a person more complete when he forgets, or when he remembers?

Today is Valentine’s Day. Standing in the crowd of people waiting for a ride to work, I don’t know why I really want to skip work and go to the beach in Montauk. You run to the opposite platform and get off at an uninhabited destination. The beach is desolate, there is only one weird woman wrapped in an orange coat, but you want to know her very, very much. Then you meet her again in a restaurant or on a train, and you feel that the coincidence in front of you seems destined—but you forget that you were actually together once.

You also forgot that you once went to the Wangqing Clinic to forget her.

Please allow me to imitate the assistant of the Wangqing Clinic and explain to you the risks of amnesiac treatment: each person should not perform more than three amnesiacs per month, otherwise you will lose not only memories, but also time. After today, the person you once loved may tell you how terrible it is to lose time – she looks in the mirror and wonders why she has grown so old, only a little bit of what has happened – theoretically, amnesiac therapy There shouldn’t be such a side effect, obviously she only forgets one person just like you. But this just proves that your occupation of her life is greater than her occupation of yours.

You always feel that she is always being herself and never accommodates you. It makes you want so badly to forget about her.

But in fact, the reason why she wants to forget you is precisely because if she doesn’t forget you, she can’t continue to be herself.

Why does she displease you by being herself? Because you feel that you can’t be yourself because of her willfulness.But in those times you forget, you fell in love with her in the first place just because she made you unable to be yourself: She forced you who don’t like to talk to people to speak. She brought you, who is law-abiding, into the empty door. She made you leave a woman you didn’t really love — and if you were you, you might still be in that life you don’t love.

Fortunately, although you have forgotten everything, there is still a little bit of something left in your heart. Otherwise, you wouldn’t actually hop on the beach-bound train to Montauk this morning. And you should have discovered that you are really happy when you arrive at the beach, because you met her again. You will understand that this woman can still make you talk when you don’t like to talk to people, and this woman will still naturally lie next to you. You will find that it has nothing to do with remembering or forgetting,You want to change yourself and she’s the one who can make you change。

Changing yourself hurts. Fortunately, the truth is that a person is braver when he is in pain. If this letter doesn’t remind you of anything, please remember this at least. You will find that you have both gone through a forgetting treatment to forget each other, but when you meet again, you will look into each other’s eyes and say: Okay. Okay.

Today is February 14th, Valentine’s Day, the anniversary of your reunion with her by the sea. But not only:Today is also the anniversary of your willingness to change yourself again-you have hurt someone, and that person has hurt you, but what really makes a person bravely change is not forgetting, but acknowledging the hurt.

The reason you are willing to change again is not just because you reunited with her, but because you have remembered that you were in such pain because of a person.

