Memory price reduction!Ryzen 5 7600X + ASRock B650M installed recommended – Hong Kong Sina

I. Introduction

With the development and progress of memory technology, the price of DDR5 memory has finally dropped to the level of DDR4 memory recently. Now we can buy DDR5 6000MHz memory with the previous budget of DDR4 3600. For the comprehensive replacement of the AMD platform with DDR5 memory, this price cut can be said to further lower the installation threshold of the Ryzen 7000 platform, especially the mainstream combination of Ryzen 5+B650, which is more cost-effective than before. So taking advantage of this wave of memory price cuts, I also installed a set of Ryzen 7600X+B650+RX6750XT gaming platform, let’s take a look below.

2. Hardware platform display

The first is the configuration overview:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Memory: XPG LANCER DDR5 6000 16*2

Motherboard: ASRock B650M PG Riptide Kuroshio Storm

Graphics card: ASRock RX6750XT PGD Phantom Gaming 12GO

HDD: XPG S70 Blade 1TB

Chassis: Xianmayi Master Evolution Edition

Power supply: Xianma Black Diamond 750W

Radiator: Xianma XW240D

The first is the CPU part. The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X used this time is a processor based on TSMC’s 5nm process and the new ZEN4 architecture. It uses a new AM4 interface and an octopus-shaped top cover package. The core specifications are 6 The core has 12 threads, the base frequency is 4.7GHz, the acceleration frequency is 5.3GHz, and the base TDP is 105W. The performance is much better than that of the previous generation processor.

As for the motherboard, this time I choose ASRock B650M PG Riptide Kuroshio Storm, which adopts an all-black color scheme and a standard M-ATX board design, and the I/O heat dissipation armor is embellished with blue decorative lines. The overall appearance is calm and handsome.

In the power supply part, ASRock B650M PG Riptide Kuroshio Storm uses the 12+1+1 phase DrMOS power supply design of SPS technology, and it is also covered with a huge integrated I/O heat dissipation armor, which can be well equipped in terms of power supply capacity and heat dissipation. Meet the daily use and overclocking needs of Ryzen 7000 series processors.

In terms of memory, two XPG LANCER DDR5 6000 16G memory is the dessert frequency of Ryzen 7000. The all-black appearance with RGB light effect can be well matched with the motherboard.

In terms of the chassis, here is the Evolution Edition of Xianmayi Master. It is an M-ATX body design with a relatively small size. The all-black color design looks calm and restrained. Friends who like white can choose another all-white one. Version.

Viewed from the front, the Evolution Edition of Xianmayi Master uses a front panel design with full heat dissipation mesh, which allows sufficient cold air to enter the chassis, and the light inside the chassis can also be well transmitted.

Viewed from the front, the Evolution Edition of Xianmayi Master uses a front panel design with full heat dissipation mesh, which allows sufficient cold air to enter the chassis, and the light inside the chassis can also be well transmitted.

The I/O interface of the chassis is placed on the top of the front panel, which provides two USB 3.0, one USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone and microphone interfaces, and the overall equipment is sufficient and complete.

The standard configuration of the Xianmayi Master Evolution Edition is a tempered glass side panel, which uses a buckle-type quick-release design, which can be more safely and quickly disassembled.

In terms of internal architecture design and compatibility, Xianmayi Master Evolution Edition can support M-ATX/ITX motherboards, 360mm graphics cards, 168mm air cooling, and a maximum of 280 water cooling. Fans support front 3*12cm, top-mounted 2*12/14cm, rear 1*12cm installation, it is still very easy to take all mainstream configurations.

On the back of the case, we can see that the Xianmayi Master Evolution Edition is equipped with sufficient backline holes. There is an SSD and an HDD installation position here. The length limit of the power supply is 20cm, and most power supplies can be installed. .

After installing the motherboard, you can see that there is still plenty of space in the case.

In terms of heat dissipation, considering that the heat generated by the Ryzen 5 7600X is not low, the XW240D of Xianma is selected here for matching.

Different from traditional water-cooled radiators, this XW240D of Xianma not only has an exquisite aluminum alloy CNC upper cover and nylon braided mesh-covered water pipes, but also a 2.1-inch IPS display with a resolution of 480×480 in the middle of the cold head. We The screen can be customized through the supporting software.

In terms of fans, Xianma XW240D comes standard with two RGB fans with FDB bearings, which can support PWM speed regulation from 0 to 2500RPM, and can balance heat dissipation and silence.

The Evolution Edition of Xianmayi Master provides a maximum cooling position of 280 at the front and a maximum of 240 at the top. Here I chose the installation method of top-mounted water cooling.

In terms of graphics cards, ASRock’s RX6750XT PGD Phantom Gaming 12GO uses silver, red and black tri-color matching and a three-fan heat dissipation design, and the overall shape is full of gaming sense.

On the side of the graphics card, we can see the LOGO of RADEON and Phantom Gaming. The LOGO in the center and the pure transparent fan in the middle have RGB light effects, which are quite cool when it is turned on.

If we observe carefully, we can see that there are stripes on the blades of the graphics card fan optimized for airflow movement, which can increase the air volume and reduce noise. Combined with the 0dB quiet cool technology, the graphics card is sufficient no matter whether it is low load or high load. Good mute effect.

AMD’s bright red RADEON LOGO is full of faith.

Faith light with RGB light effect, with the words Phantom Gaming on it, it can realize synchronous light effect through the external ARGB pin.

In terms of graphics card heat dissipation, ASRock RX6750XT PGD Phantom Gaming 12GO uses a large-sized heat pipe with nickel-plated copper bottom radiator and nano-thermal conductive silicone grease. At the same time, a metal middle frame is added to the back of the graphics card, even if there is no graphics card bracket. It can also prevent the PCB from bending when used under it, and the strength is guaranteed.

Since the power consumption of a single card of RX6750 is 250W, ASRock RX6750XT PGD Phantom Gaming 12GO is equipped with a dual 8pin power supply interface. Generally, a power supply of 650W and above can easily drive the card.

The back of the graphics card is a full-size metal backplate with red and gray lines for embellishment.

The ASRock RX6750XT PGD Phantom Gaming 12GO has a length of 30.5cm, and it is no problem to fit it into the Xianma Yi Master Evolution Edition, which has a graphics card with a maximum length of 36cm.

In order to make the installation effect more tidy and beautiful, a cable management comb is added to the power supply lines of the graphics card and motherboard.

After booting, the memory, heat dissipation and graphics card lights in the chassis

After booting, the memory, heat dissipation and graphics card lights in the chassis

After successfully lighting up the machine, the next step is to enter the performance test.

3. Performance test

The first CPU-Z running points, single-core and multi-core performance scores are 749 and 5633.1.

At a frequency of 6000MHz, AIDA64’s memory performance test results are read 73855MB/s, write 73587MB/s, and 86.2ns delay, and the performance is good.

3DMark CPU Profile test item, the score is 6830.

3DMark Time Spy test project, the score is 12854.

3DMark FSE test project, the score is 17404.

3DMark Port Royal test project, the score is 6350.

Under the 2K resolution preset high-quality setting, “Tomb Raider” comes with a benchmark test structure of 141 average frame rate.

After manually setting it to full high-definition quality, the average frame rate of the game has reached 80, and the fluency is still good.

In terms of temperature, when the platform is running games, the CPU temperature is 59°C, and the graphics card temperature is 61°C, which is still very cool overall.

The last is the Furmark temperature test of the graphics card. After running for nearly 10 minutes, the highest temperature of the graphics card is 66°C, the HotSpot temperature is 89°C, and the fan speed is 1676RPM. The heat dissipation and mute effects are very good.

Four. Summary

Judging from the actual use experience, the experience of this set of Ryzen 7600X+B650+RX6750XT gaming platform is quite good. First of all, the combination of Ryzen 5 7600X+RX6750XT provides good enough performance. It can easily cope with various 3A masterpieces, and in terms of appearance, the all-black style and cool RGB lighting used in this configuration also bring a full sense of gaming. The appearance is cool and attractive, and the overall performance is satisfactory. Therefore, under the wave of DDR5 memory price cuts, friends who want to install the Ryzen 7000 series platform can rest assured.