Memory strategies of corvids comparable to those of humans

Researchers at the Ruhr University Bochum and the Universities of Princeton and Stanford have shown parallels in the memory optimization of primates and corvids. The study, which was published in November in the journal “Communications Biology” and led by Aylin apostle and Prof. Dr. Jonas Rose from the Faculty of Physiology at Ruhr University Bochum shows that corvids improve their working memory by categorizing continuous stimuli.

For their studies, the researchers trained two jackdaws (Corvus monedula) – particularly clever representatives of the corvid family – to remember colors as accurately as possible and later select them from a color wheel.

Color wheel training with jackdaws

The wheel included 64 different colors. The jackdaws were trained to recognize a specific color of this wheel and to remember it over different periods of time. The birds completed almost 120,000 and 76,000 trials in over 270 sessions. Once they correctly identified a color, they received a food reward. The amount of food varied depending on color recognition accuracy, with higher accuracy resulting in higher reward. This tiered reward system motivated the birds to respond as accurately as possible.

In order to comprehensively test the jackdaws’ memory performance, they were exposed to various challenges. In some trials they had to remember a single color over a longer period of time. In other rounds they had to remember several colors at the same time. This variation in test conditions allowed the researchers to observe the effects of different memory loads on the birds’ performance.

Stressed working memory reduces accuracy

The accuracy of the selection was influenced by various delay times and memory loads.”How working memory works is illustrated, for example, by the challenges faced by service personnel who have to remember larger orders. Similar to humans, corvids also show reduced accuracy and a tendency to bias, when the working memory is put under greater strain,” explains Aylin apostle.

The study shows that birds’ performance declines when working memory is more heavily used, suggesting categorical processing of information. This categorizing processing could be a general strategy for dealing with the limited resources of working memory.

In both birds (SPA and ABR), the normalized frequency of beak strokes per target color showed clear peaks and troughs, indicating a clustered distribution of responses. As the demand on working memory (WM) increased, the response behavior changed from continuous to categorical, recognizable by greater deviations from the diagonal and the appearance of clusters.

Attractor dynamics: universal principle of memory optimization

A central aspect of the study is the so-called attractor dynamics (the behavior of dynamic systems in the vicinity of attractors). “Attractor dynamics is a fundamental process in the brains of corvids and primates that cleverly directs memories into certain categories. This partially distorts memory performance and makes it less precise, but improves it overall,” explains Jonas Rose.

That this principle works equally effectively in the brains of corvids and primates, even though their evolutionary paths differ significantly, suggests that it is a fundamental biological principle for the efficient use of working memory.

The researchers see the discovery of common principles in different brains as promising approaches for the further development of general models that explain the cognitive functioning of animals and humans.

